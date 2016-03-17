The Scarcely Believable 1950s Renovation

The face of residential London is forever changing as the city grows and a high price is put on any available piece of real estate. With property at an all time high and a number of London garages recently fetching half a million pounds (yes, you heard right, garages!) it's no surprise this small industrial compound in north west London was quickly snapped up with the buyer's intention to completely overhaul and convert the rundown site.

Everything in London these days seems to be a converted space, from converted mews and warehouses to basements and even churches. What was once a mechanic's garage and office has now become a modern, open plan three bedroom house and two separate flats, all with a design that honours the site's industrial past.