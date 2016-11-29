​Trends 2017: what you'll have in your home next year

Who can believe that 2016 is almost finished? But instead of reminiscing about the past year’s good (and not-so-great) times, we instead look towards the future and what that will mean not only for our lives, but also our lifestyles.

Thus, 2017 is around the corner, and with a new year comes a whole new batch of “what’s hot” and “what’s not”. Fortunately we have our finger on the style pulse, and we just love sharing trendy tips with you.

So, get comfortable, and take a glimpse of what will be considered fashionable for interior design once 2017 rolls around.

Remember: you saw it on homify first!