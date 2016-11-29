Your browser is out-of-date.

Ideas for lighting a ceiling

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

We all know the importance of ensuring that a room is adequately lit up – but are you aware of your options when it comes to ceiling lights? 

Yes, a chandelier can make for a smashing focal piece while downlighters can ensure a sparkling ambience, but those two aren’t our only choices. When paired with the right ceiling design (colours, materials, style, layout), a simple ceiling light can become the main “wow” factor in the entire room, regardless of whether it’s the entry hall, living room, bathroom or home office.

So, to give you some bright ideas (pun fully intended) when it comes to lighting up your ceilings, let’s take a look at 13 extra-stylish examples.

1. Ceiling lights can be just as decorative as wallpaper or furniture

The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern living room
Patalab Architecture

The Gables

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

Have a look at the ultra-contemporary design this living room lighting takes on.

2. Don't neglect practicality

Lounge das Jabuticabeiras, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern living room
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

In addition to being beautiful, those ceiling lights must also be practical. So rather opt for glamorous downlighters if a chandelier will be too low.

3. Want to jump on the “living green” bandwagon?

Renders&Progetti, Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto Modern living room
Giuseppe DE DONNO—architetto

Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto
Giuseppe DE DONNO—architetto
Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto

Opt for LEDs, which give you the same illuminating glow at a better price.

4. Your lighting can also decide how a space “feels”

Semi-detached glory hole, Paul Wiggins Architects Paul Wiggins Architects Modern living room
Paul Wiggins Architects

Semi-detached glory hole

Paul Wiggins Architects
Paul Wiggins Architects
Paul Wiggins Architects

Either cooling it down or warming it up in a hot orange/pink hue, as shown here.

5. Chic, and so glamorous!

House Sar , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern living room
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Sar

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

It might not be the Sistine Chapel, but we think this ceiling design and lights definitely speak a thousand words.

6. Remember that your choice of lighting can also enhance your décor scheme

Chic Living Room homify Eclectic style living room
homify

Chic Living Room

homify
homify
homify

See how this circular design adds a touch of softness to the living room.

7. Casting a decorative glow

Living Room homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

We just love how this marvellous modern floor lamp casts a decorative glow on the ceiling.

Want that expert look for your home? Then take a look at our extensive range of lighting experts.

8. Consider your choice of ceiling material

Sam's Creek homify Modern living room
homify

Sam's Creek

homify
homify
homify

These wooden panels add such an exquisite warm vibe to the entire space, enhanced by the warm-toned downlighters.

9. Recessed lighting

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern living room
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Marine Parade

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Is a perfect architectural feature for when you don’t want those ceiling lights to dominate the space.

10. Layered lighting

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern kitchen
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

We always recommend layered lighting, especially for a work environment like the kitchen.

11. Lighting tricky spots

Veletta in cartongesso Moderna Milano Monza illuminata con LED., TecnoArtEdil TecnoArtEdil Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
TecnoArtEdil

TecnoArtEdil
TecnoArtEdil
TecnoArtEdil

A lighting strip that runs along the entire perimeter of the ceiling is perfect for illuminating “difficult” areas, like staircases.

12. No space in your entryway for floor- or table lamps?

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Let those ceiling fixtures welcome your guests in style.

13. Never underestimate the power of natural lighting

Cosy attic room. Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Cosy attic room.

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Or the amazing effect that a skylight can have on your interior design.

See the style-approved steps when it comes to: Maximising natural light in your home.

​Trends 2017: what you'll have in your home next year
Which of these lighting ideas flicked your style switch?

