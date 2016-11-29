Ideas for lighting a ceiling

We all know the importance of ensuring that a room is adequately lit up – but are you aware of your options when it comes to ceiling lights?
Yes, a chandelier can make for a smashing focal piece while downlighters can ensure a sparkling ambience, but those two aren’t our only choices. When paired with the right ceiling design (colours, materials, style, layout), a simple ceiling light can become the main “wow” factor in the entire room, regardless of whether it’s the entry hall, living room, bathroom or home office.
So, to give you some bright ideas (pun fully intended) when it comes to lighting up your ceilings, let’s take a look at 13 extra-stylish examples.
Have a look at the ultra-contemporary design this living room lighting takes on.
In addition to being beautiful, those ceiling lights must also be practical. So rather opt for glamorous downlighters if a chandelier will be too low.
Opt for LEDs, which give you the same illuminating glow at a better price.
Either cooling it down or warming it up in a hot orange/pink hue, as shown here.
It might not be the Sistine Chapel, but we think this ceiling design and lights definitely speak a thousand words.
See how this circular design adds a touch of softness to the living room.
We just love how this marvellous modern floor lamp casts a decorative glow on the ceiling.
These wooden panels add such an exquisite warm vibe to the entire space, enhanced by the warm-toned downlighters.
Is a perfect architectural feature for when you don’t want those ceiling lights to dominate the space.
We always recommend layered lighting, especially for a work environment like the kitchen.
A lighting strip that runs along the entire perimeter of the ceiling is perfect for illuminating “difficult” areas, like staircases.
Let those ceiling fixtures welcome your guests in style.
Or the amazing effect that a skylight can have on your interior design.
