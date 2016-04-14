Before & After: Refurbished Stone Cottage

Brown + Brown Architects took on a personal project when they decided it was time to update their own stone cottage near Aberdeen. The project involved rearranging the internal layout of the ground floor to allow for modern, open plan living. The goal was to create a light, bright space with one room seamlessly flowing into the next, as opposed to the disjointed and closed off rooms you can see in the 'before' images.

A glazed intervention was introduced in the stone gable to maximise the amount of light entering the cottage. The interiors were given a contemporary update though the original features and classical charm of the property was carefully preserved. A woodburning stove is still a focal point in the updated living room but the traditional range cooker is actually a new addition to the refurbished kitchen. The office space has been transformed into a fresh, minimalist space conducive to concentration, separated from the rest of the house by a panel of birch faced plywood.

Let's take a closer look!

All photography by Nigel Rigden.