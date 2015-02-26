Remodelling a small bathroom

If you're the owner of a small house or flat, when it comes to remodelling your bathroom, you are faced with somewhat of a challenge. The objective is always to get the most out of the available space, and to achieve a stylish, up-to-date look despite the limitations on the type of suites and fittings you can choose. The good news is, there are plenty of options for small bathrooms, and you might not be as restricted as you think. From chic wet rooms to clever storage solutions, there are a number of tricks to help you create the impression of space in your bathroom without compromising on luxury or beauty.

The important thing to ask yourself is: How does every element in the bathroom interact with the space? What is necessary, and what could be smaller or more discreet? Today we're going to look at some ways you can make the most of your bathroom, so say goodbye to those drab and dated bath tubs, and hello to contemporary rain showers and quirky modern sinks: