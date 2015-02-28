Before & after: Run-down factory to residential building

To take full advantage of the available space, a centrally positioned kitchen island was chosen. Here, several people can prepare the tea ceremony at the same time. Due to the well thought out layout, the kitchen island can be accessed from both sides, still leaving space for a functional and attractive shelving unit.

To keep the whole room light and bright, a line of light bulbs have been mounted on the ceiling in two strips. The worktop of the kitchen island is made of wood, which warms up the otherwise largely white room.