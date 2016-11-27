7 small homes you'll want for yourself!

If you've been labouring under the assumption that bigger is always better where houses are concerned, we have good news for you… it's not!

With the right architects on board, small houses can be truly astounding and extremely covetable. If you find this hard to believe, we've found some houses to show you today that we know will change your mind!

Prepare to scale back your dream house plans as we prove that small can be mighty beautiful when it comes to home design!