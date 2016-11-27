7 small homes you'll want for yourself!

If you've been labouring under the assumption that bigger is always better where houses are concerned, we have good news for you… it's not!
With the right architects on board, small houses can be truly astounding and extremely covetable. If you find this hard to believe, we've found some houses to show you today that we know will change your mind!
Prepare to scale back your dream house plans as we prove that small can be mighty beautiful when it comes to home design!
If bungalows had always looked this good, we doubt they would have gained the reputation of being only suitable for older people.
The sloping roof, one-storey layout and gorgeous use of natural materials all combine to create an incredibly eye-catching small home that anyone would want!
Stunning, unique and remarkably small, this home shows that a tiny space can be completely wonderful, not to mention fit for purpose.
The open-plan interior looks beautiful from here and we love that almost an entire wall is glazed, which offers perfect views of the garden and wider surroundings.
The cathedral-like height of this stunning open-plan space makes it perfect for a mezzanine level that adds valuable extra sleeping space, as well as additional windows that keep the interior light and bright.
The simple décor works its magic too, making the whole home something we're desperate to own.
When interior space is in short supply you need to be clever with how you use what is there.
This kitchen/dining/living room proves that point perfectly, showing that a tiny home doesn't have to be an unstylish one. Using pale tones and natural materials to their full advantage, this one-room-does-all solution is so pretty you don't really notice the petite proportions.
We don't know about you but the more tiny homes we explore, the more we love them.
This fun and colourful space is yet one more example of how amazing a little house can be, with all social functions accounted for in one room. A neutral finish on walls and floors opens up a room for adventurous accessorising which, as we see here, really works!
What's interesting here is that, despite being a small home and all its major functions being performed in one space, there's still room for some statement pieces of furniture and accessories.
Plus, despite being gorgeous, they don't overpower the whole area. How is that even possible? Those light shades should set the room off balance but they bring it together instead.
When your studio home equates to roughly one small room, you have to glean as much value from it as possible. We have to say that this example makes it look easy.
With a dining space outside and a skinny living room set up, a hammock is all that's needed for sleeping or relaxing. We could certainly imagine enjoying a bohemian lifestyle here!
