Expand your home without forking out for an extension

We all know that extensions (no matter how small) can quickly become expensive, time-consuming home improvement projects. So what can you do when you simply need extra room? How can you get the space you need without spending a fortune, acquiring planning permission or hiring a contracting team?

The answer is simple: you look to your garden for the extra space and erect a self-contained garden room! You won't believe how many different styles there are to choose from, so we've brought together a selection today to whet your appetite.

Let's take a look!