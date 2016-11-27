Your browser is out-of-date.

Expand your home without forking out for an extension

press profile homify press profile homify
Garden Office, Garden Affairs Ltd Garden Affairs Ltd Modern study/office Wood Blue
Loading admin actions …

We all know that extensions (no matter how small) can quickly become expensive, time-consuming home improvement projects. So what can you do when you simply need extra room? How can you get the space you need without spending a fortune, acquiring planning permission or hiring a contracting team

The answer is simple: you look to your garden for the extra space and erect a self-contained garden room! You won't believe how many different styles there are to choose from, so we've brought together a selection today to whet your appetite.

Let's take a look!

1. If you need a granny annex

Accommodation Pods, Armadilla Pods Armadilla Pods Scandinavian style bedroom
Armadilla Pods

Accommodation Pods

Armadilla Pods
Armadilla Pods
Armadilla Pods

How about building one in your garden in a beautiful and unusual shape? A timber structure won't need planning permission!

2. For homeworkers who never get a minute's peace

Contemporary Garden Office Garden Affairs Ltd Modern study/office
Garden Affairs Ltd

Contemporary Garden Office

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

A self-contained office shed is a perfect solution.

3. If you don't have space for a utility room

Pioneer 2 - Garden Shed with Canopy/Log Store Garden Affairs Ltd Modern garage/shed Wood White shed,pioneer,slanted roof,modern,store,luxury,premium
Garden Affairs Ltd

Pioneer 2—Garden Shed with Canopy/Log Store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

Why not build a larger than normal shed and pop everything in there?

4. If you're a keen gardener

Iroko Box homify Modern garage/shed Wood Wood effect box,cube,storage,shed,modern,flat roof,wood effect,luxury
homify

Iroko Box

homify
homify
homify

And fancy more than just a small potting station, a garden room dedicated to starting new saplings would be a great investment.

5. For a peaceful place that's free from distraction

Summerhouse Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood White summerhouse,entertaining,seating,long windows,cedar,white,quality,garden,room,relaxing,sublime
Garden Affairs Ltd

Summerhouse

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

This garden room has all the comforts of home minus the noise of the main house.

6. For a deeper connection to nature

Octagonal Summerhouse Garden Affairs Ltd Country style garden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Octagonal Summerhouse

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

Can you imagine anything better than a dedicated yoga room in your garden?

7. Got a creative streak but nowhere to explore it?

Log Cabin Garden Affairs Ltd Colonial style garden Wood White summerhouse,log cabin,white,pure,studio,city garden,extra space,beautiful,quality,premium,luxury,hobby
Garden Affairs Ltd

Log Cabin

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

Do you yearn for a dedicated studio that's out of bounds to everyone but you? Get out into the garden and build one!

8. It might be a little daring

Contemporary Garden Building Garden Affairs Ltd Modern garden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Contemporary Garden Building

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

But we love the idea of a playroom in the garden. Think how much less clutter and fewer trip hazards you'd have in your home!

9. If you have nowhere to send you teens

Garden Room , Garden Affairs Ltd Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Garden Room

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

A garden room might be the perfect sleepover den when they have friends over.

10. An art studio isn't out of your reach

Log Cabin Art Studio Garden Affairs Ltd Scandinavian style study/office
Garden Affairs Ltd

Log Cabin Art Studio

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

If you build one in the garden. Imagine how much your creativity would flow!

11. We've always rather liked the idea of a craft shed

Oval Summerhouse homify Colonial style garden Tiles Yellow summerhouse,garden,seating,garden room,entertain,outdoor,friends,party,oval,premium,quality,luxury
homify

Oval Summerhouse

homify
homify
homify

For exploring new skills at our own leisure, so how about a sewing room in the garden?

12. When you need to run a business from home

Garden Office Garden Affairs Ltd Modern study/office Wood Blue office,teenage den,studio,guesthouse,log cabin,garden,blue,white,summerhouse,seaside,premium,quality
Garden Affairs Ltd

Garden Office

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

But you can't sacrifice a room, a totally bespoke office building is definitely for you. Don't forget to leave work out there though!

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 21 hugely inspiring small British home extensions.

Which type of clutterer are you?
What do you need an extra room for?

