Expand your home without forking out for an extension

We all know that extensions (no matter how small) can quickly become expensive, time-consuming home improvement projects. So what can you do when you simply need extra room? How can you get the space you need without spending a fortune, acquiring planning permission or hiring a contracting team?
The answer is simple: you look to your garden for the extra space and erect a self-contained garden room! You won't believe how many different styles there are to choose from, so we've brought together a selection today to whet your appetite.
Let's take a look!
How about building one in your garden in a beautiful and unusual shape? A timber structure won't need planning permission!
A self-contained office shed is a perfect solution.
Why not build a larger than normal shed and pop everything in there?
And fancy more than just a small potting station, a garden room dedicated to starting new saplings would be a great investment.
This garden room has all the comforts of home minus the noise of the main house.
Can you imagine anything better than a dedicated yoga room in your garden?
Do you yearn for a dedicated studio that's out of bounds to everyone but you? Get out into the garden and build one!
But we love the idea of a playroom in the garden. Think how much less clutter and fewer trip hazards you'd have in your home!
A garden room might be the perfect sleepover den when they have friends over.
If you build one in the garden. Imagine how much your creativity would flow!
For exploring new skills at our own leisure, so how about a sewing room in the garden?
But you can't sacrifice a room, a totally bespoke office building is definitely for you. Don't forget to leave work out there though!
