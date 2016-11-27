Your browser is out-of-date.

Unique headboards for your bedroom

press profile homify
Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design
When you want to give your bedroom a fast and impactful upgrade, a tried and tested method is to change up your headboard for something a whole lot more eye-catching and unique. 

If you're up to the challenge, but need a little interior designer inspiration, you're in luck because that's exactly what we're bringing you today. 

From shabby-chic and upcycled through to ultra-luxe, we have examples to suit every budget and every style of bedroom, so take a look and see which you could be tempted to choose!

1. A large quilted headboard adds a touch of luxury to any bedroom

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

Try to choose really opulent fabrics, such as velvet.

2. Upcycle unconventional items to create unique headboards

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

These shutters look amazing and won't have cost a lot.

3. Run your headboard the whole width of the room for a 'built-in' feel

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Wooden boards are especially effective for this approach.

4. Try something a little different

FOTORREALISMOS, A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

Like a headboard that extends into a solid bed canopy.

5. If you want to add an accent colour

Atrevido Ático para Soltera en Colores Blanco, Negro y Naranja, Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov

Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov

A headboard is the perfect way… be bold!

6. Shabby-chic wood makes a simple yet impactful headboard

Modern chalet, Бражинская
Бражинская

Бражинская
Бражинская
Бражинская

It also looks so pretty with a pale colour wash.

7. Take a little inspiration from Asia

Zig Zag bed room キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

Zig Zag bed room

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

Create a Zen wooden headboard. Thin wooden strips make this a doddle!

8. There's nothing wrong with a little tradition

kleine Musterwohnung, Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust

Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust

As this metal bedstead with integral headboard proves.

9. For a little romance

Дизайн квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Mebius Group
Mebius Group

Mebius Group
Mebius Group
Mebius Group

Your headboard could be made from ornately-shaped wrought iron and painted white.

10. Simplicity is key when creating a modern headboard

Mieszkanie Wilanów, Devangari Design
Devangari Design

Devangari Design
Devangari Design
Devangari Design

So keep colours neutral, materials natural and lighting amazing!

11. Pallet headboards look utterly amazing

Gdańsk, Ul.Chmielna, Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci

Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci

Yet they're easy and cheap to create and people will think it's an expensive installation.

12. Take things a step further

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

If you liked the idea of upcycling shutters, why not try ornate screen panels?

13. Natural wood slabs make stunning headboards

사랑스럽고 다정한 나의 보보뚜 [경주 괘릉리], 윤성하우징
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

The organic shapes and colours mean each one is totally unique.

14. An ornately decorated wall with panelling

Maison au Cap Ferret, Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting

Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting

Can be a great headboard all on its own. Just add some lights!

15. Bright and bold headboards

SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&V—SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

Are wonderful in otherwise pared back and neutral rooms.

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 things to banish from your bedroom immediately!

Which style would look dreamy in your bedroom?

