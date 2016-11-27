Unique headboards for your bedroom

When you want to give your bedroom a fast and impactful upgrade, a tried and tested method is to change up your headboard for something a whole lot more eye-catching and unique.

If you're up to the challenge, but need a little interior designer inspiration, you're in luck because that's exactly what we're bringing you today.

From shabby-chic and upcycled through to ultra-luxe, we have examples to suit every budget and every style of bedroom, so take a look and see which you could be tempted to choose!