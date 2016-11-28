6 bungalows that everyone can build

Get ready to strap on your tool belt and perform your best Bob The Builder impression as we're going to show you a host of amazing bungalows that almost anyone could build, given the opportunity.
We appreciate that these homes have been designed by talented architects, but thanks to the prefabricated timber panels that most of these homes comprise of, once the design process has been completed and foundations laid, you wouldn't struggle to erect a singe one of these.
See which style you might be tempted to try your hand at!
Don't be fooled into thinking that stilts are hard to install as they really aren't.
The strong, load-bearing timber struts will easily take the weight of a porch, while the foundations take care of the rest. With lots of glazing, as shown in our example, you wouldn't even have to worry about erecting full walls, which makes things even easier!
Essentially a large shed, this cabin wouldn't tax even the most novice builder too much.
With wood everything here, there are no hard-to-manipulate materials to contend with and, at the end of the build, you'd even have a super little terrace to sit on and enjoy the view of your garden.
So this really is just a big shed but with electric outdoor lighting, glazing and even a set of steps, it's the fanciest version of a shed we've ever seen.
We don't think it would be hard to put up and, if you managed to wrangle a team of helpers, would probably be a fairly simple project that could be done in a weekend (or three).
Think of building prefab wooden homes as a large Kinder Egg toy.
We know that sounds silly but the process is the same because once you have your concrete foundations laid, you simply have to follow step-by-step instructions and erect a wooden shell that fits together perfectly.
Here you can see just how substantial the concrete foundation pad needs to be to build a house. However, once it's down you can set your sights on dome bungalow styles that will be a fun challenge.
This wooden clad version, complete with an integral garage, must have been so satisfying to complete!
Don't you think this project looks like a lot of fun?
With a basic framework erected, hay bales are being used as the main walls and insulation. Packed in tight, they make for an easy construction method that even total beginners could try their hand at. By starting with a one-storey building, there would be room to learn on the job and at your own pace.
