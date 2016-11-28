6 bungalows that everyone can build

Get ready to strap on your tool belt and perform your best Bob The Builder impression as we're going to show you a host of amazing bungalows that almost anyone could build, given the opportunity.

We appreciate that these homes have been designed by talented architects, but thanks to the prefabricated timber panels that most of these homes comprise of, once the design process has been completed and foundations laid, you wouldn't struggle to erect a singe one of these.

See which style you might be tempted to try your hand at!