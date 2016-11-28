Your browser is out-of-date.

30 rustic room ideas you can copy

press profile homify press profile homify
SULLE COLLINE REGGIANE, ADS Studio di Architettura ADS Studio di Architettura Rustic style kitchen
Rustic interior design has always been, and always will be, hugely popular thanks to how timeless it is. Whether your home design is modern or traditional, you'll be able to enjoy some rustic flair once you know how you want to approach it. 

We've found some of the best examples of rustic design out there, each of which has been curated by a fabulous interior designer, and brought them all together into this one article so you can immerse yourself in a wealth of inspiring pictures. 

Whether you're looking to add extra rustic flavour to your kitchen or some delicious touches to your dining room, we have the perfect solution for you, so enjoy our top rustic design ideas to copy!

1. Classic country dining room style

B&B AT02, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Rustic style dining room
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

2. A traditional kitchen filled with exposed bricks

SULLE COLLINE REGGIANE, ADS Studio di Architettura ADS Studio di Architettura Rustic style kitchen
ADS Studio di Architettura

ADS Studio di Architettura
ADS Studio di Architettura
ADS Studio di Architettura

3. Sparse furnishing supported by neutral colours

FondoVito B&B, FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer Rustic style bedroom
FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer

FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer
FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer
FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer

4. Heritage-style cooking technology

Casa Leopardi, Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Rustic style kitchen
Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini

Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini
Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini
Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini

5. Shabby-chic bedroom motifs

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Rustic style bedroom Engineered Wood White
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

6. Stone embellished bathrooms

Realizzazione B&B , Naro architettura restauro "Dein Landhaus im Piemont" Naro architettura restauro 'Dein Landhaus im Piemont' Rustic style bathroom
Naro architettura restauro <q>Dein Landhaus im Piemont</q>

Naro architettura restauro "Dein Landhaus im Piemont"
Naro architettura restauro <q>Dein Landhaus im Piemont</q>
Naro architettura restauro "Dein Landhaus im Piemont"

7. Rustic style with a little added modernity

Villa rustica, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Rustic style dining room Wood
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

8. Spaces that feel old-fashioned in a good way

Casa Tre Archi, Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Rustic style bathroom
Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini

Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini
Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini
Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini

9. A wood-filled dining room

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Rustic style kitchen
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

10. Aged wood throughout the home

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Rustic style living room
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

11. Exposed stonework wherever possible

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Rustic style dining room
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

12. A stunning open fire or woodburner

Casa al lago, ARCHolic ARCHolic Rustic style houses
ARCHolic

ARCHolic
ARCHolic
ARCHolic

13. Aged white kitchen cabinets

CUCINA ATENA , ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 Rustic style kitchen
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960

ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960

14. Dark wood and contrasting white walls

Tenuta Il Molinetto_Home Staging, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Rustic style dining room
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

15. Stone and wood together

ANNESSO RUSTICO DI VILLA DELLA TORRE, Studio Feiffer & Raimondi Studio Feiffer & Raimondi Rustic style bedroom
Studio Feiffer &amp; Raimondi

Studio Feiffer & Raimondi
Studio Feiffer &amp; Raimondi
Studio Feiffer & Raimondi

16. Exposed roof beams

Guelfa 65 - Firenze, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Rustic style living room
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

17. Funky light fixtures made from upcycled materials

Prog, STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA Rustic style living room
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA

Prog

STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA

18. Spotlights on the stonework

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

19. Cast iron and stone combined

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Rustic style living room
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

20. Tiled kitchen worktops

Abitazione ristrutturata in stile rustico/moderno, Nadia Moretti Nadia Moretti Rustic style kitchen
Nadia Moretti

Nadia Moretti
Nadia Moretti
Nadia Moretti

21. Wall niches as shelving

Casa Porto Saler. Formentera. 2000, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Rustic style bathroom
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

22. Flagstone floors

ALQUILER DE CASA EN EL EMPORDA CON MUCHO ENCANTO , decoradora JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Rustic style kitchen
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

23. Busy surfaces that look well used

Reforma y ampliación de Casa Payesa en Ibiza, Ivan Torres Architects Ivan Torres Architects Rustic style kitchen
Ivan Torres Architects

Ivan Torres Architects
Ivan Torres Architects
Ivan Torres Architects

24. Partly painted roofs

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

25. Handmade bed linen

TAQ, Espais Duals Espais Duals Rustic style bedroom
Espais Duals

Espais Duals
Espais Duals
Espais Duals

26. Extra touches out in the garden

Locanda dell'Aioncino, Studio Luppichini Studio Luppichini Rustic style garden
Studio Luppichini

Studio Luppichini
Studio Luppichini
Studio Luppichini

27. Rustic cooking areas

Casa en Barrio Cerrado, Fainzilber Arqts. Fainzilber Arqts. Rustic style conservatory
Fainzilber Arqts.

Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

28. Earth tones for house façades

Chalet Atamisque, Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Bórmida &amp; Yanzón arquitectos

Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos
Bórmida &amp; Yanzón arquitectos
Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos

29. Rich colours through materials like brick and copper

Copper Bath A1 Lofts and Extensions Rustic style bathroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Copper Bath

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

30. Heritage items used as handy furniture

Möbel, Mi by Mi Mi by Mi BedroomDressing tables
Mi by Mi

Mi by Mi
Mi by Mi
Mi by Mi

For even more rustic inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The ultimate rustic family home.

Why are you a fan of rustic home styling?

