Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 little tricks to make your bed the cosiest place ever

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Eclectic style spa Grey
Loading admin actions …

Your bed should be the place you least want to leave in the morning and the destination you can't wait to get back to at the end of a long and arduous day. But how can you make it truly irresistible? What small and easy steps can you take to ensure your bedroom is the most comfortable and welcoming spot in your home? 

Have no fear if you're drawing a blank, as we have some great ideas that any interior designer would be happy to agree with. Get yourself in the right frame of mind by making a cup of tea and curling up in a favourite chair, before reading all about how you can upgrade your bed from comfy to super cosy. 

You won't regret it come bedtime! 

1. Keep windows open as much as you can

French Windows - Loft Conversions, LMB Loft Conversions LMB Loft Conversions Modern style bedroom
LMB Loft Conversions

French Windows—Loft Conversions

LMB Loft Conversions
LMB Loft Conversions
LMB Loft Conversions

To get lots of fresh air in the room.

2. Add colourful throws made from luxury materials

Apartamento Itaim, Officina44 Officina44 Modern style bedroom
Officina44

Officina44
Officina44
Officina44

The heavier the fabric, the cosier it will feel.

3. Install matching bedside lamps

Apartamento c/ 2 quartos - Pinhal Novo, Palmela, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

For a warmer atmosphere than main bedroom lighting can offer.

4. Add fairy lights to your headboard

Upholstered bed homify Eclectic style spa Grey bed,upholstered,cozy
homify

Upholstered bed

homify
homify
homify

For some soft romantic illumination and lots of cosy fun!

5. Embrace natural materials

Roma Natural Walnut Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Roma Natural Walnut Bed

homify
homify
homify

They look and feel warmer than synthetics.

6. Go to town with the extra scatter cushions

Vinilos de ventanas, Chispum Chispum Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Chispum

Chispum
Chispum
Chispum

The more you have, the more you can snuggle!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Let your pets come in to snuggle with you

Rufus the cat modelling quilts! Quilts by Lisa Watson BedroomTextiles
Quilts by Lisa Watson

Rufus the cat modelling quilts!

Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson

It might go against everything you think you know, but some furry companionship will up the cosy factor.

8. Sheer drapes will add cosiness and romance

canopy bed edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Country style bedroom unique,furniture,tailor made
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

canopy bed

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

Draw them closed for extra cosiness.

9. Treat yourself to expensive pillows

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern style bedroom
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

You won't regret it and nor will your neck and back when they melt into them.

10. Buy the highest thread count bed linen that you can afford

Riviera Embroidered Bedspread Marquis & Dawe BedroomTextiles
Marquis &amp; Dawe

Riviera Embroidered Bedspread

Marquis & Dawe
Marquis &amp; Dawe
Marquis & Dawe

The better your bedding, the more cosy your bed will feel.

11. Add a wraparound headboard

Projekt Altbauwohnung Harvestehude , decorazioni decorazioni Modern style bedroom
decorazioni

decorazioni
decorazioni
decorazioni

Which will make you feel supported and cocooned all at once.

12. Embrace soft neutral colours

Products, Cliq Designs Cliq Designs BedroomTextiles
Cliq Designs

Products

Cliq Designs
Cliq Designs
Cliq Designs

They make you want to hunker down and never get up.

13. Grab an all-seasons duvet

Cool Nordic Bedding Style TrueStuff BedroomTextiles
TrueStuff

Cool Nordic Bedding Style

TrueStuff
TrueStuff
TrueStuff

Keep it nice and thick for an especially cosy sleep!

14. Have plants or flowers nearby

Немного прованса, bespacestudio. bespacestudio. Eclectic style bedroom
bespacestudio.

bespacestudio.
bespacestudio.
bespacestudio.

They help keep everything smelling gorgeous and clean while you stay in bed as long as you possibly can.

15. Faux fur accessories will up the snuggle factor

Uptown bed VALDICHIENTI BedroomBeds & headboards
VALDICHIENTI

Uptown bed

VALDICHIENTI
VALDICHIENTI
VALDICHIENTI

And feel beautifully tactile.

16. Have some candles on your bedside table

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

For muted, romantic lighting when you fancy it.

For more cosy tips, take a look at this Ideabook: It's getting cold! How to stay warm and cosy at home.

British family home updated with love (and a tight budget)
How else have you made your bedroom comfortable?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks