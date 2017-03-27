Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 absurdly easy kitchen DIYs that only look expensive

press profile homify press profile homify
metro grey, Chalkhouse Interiors Chalkhouse Interiors Classic style kitchen Wood Grey
Loading admin actions …

Your kitchen is a space that can always benefit from a freshen up or even some simple upgrades that keep it looking modern and expensive. So how would you like a handful of amazing DIY tips that will leave your kitchen looking a million dollars? 

Never mind what that translates to with the current currency rates, you know we're talking about cheap hacks that look outrageously expensive! Friends and family will be convinced you hired a kitchen planner to come in and update your space, but only we will know the truth. 

And we can keep a secret… if you can?

1. Use cheap flat pack floating shelves to create handy extra storage

Villa Our Time, DomusGaia DomusGaia Modern kitchen
DomusGaia

DomusGaia
DomusGaia
DomusGaia

They can look bespoke and beautiful but remember to check their weight limits!

2. Add tension rods to hang utensils saucepans from

Cozinha black, T+H arquitetura & interiores T+H arquitetura & interiores Modern kitchen
T+H arquitetura &amp; interiores

T+H arquitetura & interiores
T+H arquitetura &amp; interiores
T+H arquitetura & interiores

3. Use plumbing essentials to create a unique copper paper towel holder

Handleless Kitchen Finished In Farrow & Ball Downpipe Just Click Kitchens Modern kitchen MDF Grey Kitchen,Handleless Kitchen,Farrow and Ball,Downpipe,Dark Grey,kitchen cabinet,Grey kitchen,Modern Kitchen
Just Click Kitchens

Handleless Kitchen Finished In Farrow & Ball Downpipe

Just Click Kitchens
Just Click Kitchens
Just Click Kitchens

You'll only need a couple of 90° joints and some straight pipe.

4. Stick strong storage hooks inside cabinet doors for extra hanging space

Mr & Mrs Wright Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen breakfast bar,island,Alno kitchen,Diane berry kicthens,bar stools,ceiling extractor
Diane Berry Kitchens

Mr & Mrs Wright

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

Clean counter joy!

5. Spray shelf brackets gold for an instant facelift

Kitchen GK Architects Ltd Classic style kitchen
GK Architects Ltd

Kitchen

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

This is so simple yet effective.

6. Paint old salt and pepper shakers with matte paint for a modern look

metro grey Chalkhouse Interiors Classic style kitchen Wood Grey handmade,kitchen,shaker,grey,island,lighting,oak,oak floor,larder
Chalkhouse Interiors

metro grey

Chalkhouse Interiors
Chalkhouse Interiors
Chalkhouse Interiors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Add a patterned runner to your floor

designer cool Chalkhouse Interiors Classic style kitchen Wood Grey handmade,shaker,oak,painted,lights,shelves,larder,range cooker,stools,belfast sink
Chalkhouse Interiors

designer cool

Chalkhouse Interiors
Chalkhouse Interiors
Chalkhouse Interiors

It will make the whole space feel more finished and put together. Don't forget the rug gripper tape!

8. Remove light shades to tap into the contemporary industrial look

The Slate House , Gundry & Ducker Architecture Gundry & Ducker Architecture Modern kitchen Wood White island kitchen roof light herringbone tongue and groove
Gundry &amp; Ducker Architecture

The Slate House

Gundry & Ducker Architecture
Gundry &amp; Ducker Architecture
Gundry & Ducker Architecture

Investing in funky filament bulbs is also a smart move.

9. Create an amazing splashback by adding decals to your existing tiles

Kuchnia w stylu patchwork, FOORMA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz FOORMA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Modern kitchen
FOORMA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz

FOORMA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz
FOORMA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz
FOORMA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz

You can even use permanent marker on totally plain tiles.

10. Brick-effect wallpaper will create a stunning, fuss-free feature wall in minutes

Gallery House on Richmond Park, Elemental Architecture Elemental Architecture Modern kitchen
Elemental Architecture

Gallery House on Richmond Park

Elemental Architecture
Elemental Architecture
Elemental Architecture

No plaster removal necessary!

11. Marble-style stickyback plastic can easily upgrade a countertop

A Decade, Taipei Base Design Center Taipei Base Design Center Modern kitchen
Taipei Base Design Center

A Decade

Taipei Base Design Center
Taipei Base Design Center
Taipei Base Design Center

12. Spray paint the inside of light shades with metallic paint

Minimalist White Kitchen with Warm Accents homify Minimalist kitchen Solid Wood White oak worktop,oak cabinets,flat panel,j handle,Farrow & Ball,all white,tile splashback,island,hanging pendant lights,breakfast bar,stools,range cooker,floating shelf
homify

Minimalist White Kitchen with Warm Accents

homify
homify
homify

Copper will keep you on trend!

13. Add expensive handles to your cabinets

Mr & Mrs McD, Pyrford Raycross Interiors Classic style kitchen Beige
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs McD, Pyrford

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

A sure-fire home improvement to make your whole installation look more pricey.

14. Mimic traditional leading on glass-fronted doors

Light Grey Hand Painted Kitchen Verdi Kitchens Classic style kitchen Solid Wood Grey hand painted,light grey,walnut carcasses,american fridge,granite
Verdi Kitchens

Light Grey Hand Painted Kitchen

Verdi Kitchens
Verdi Kitchens
Verdi Kitchens

For a traditional, expensive look.

15. Use a router to add freestyle texture to flat-fronted wooden cabinets

Eco Kitchen George Robinson Kitchens Modern kitchen kitchen island,walnut wood,pendant lighting,bespoke kitchen,kitchen design
George Robinson Kitchens

Eco Kitchen

George Robinson Kitchens
George Robinson Kitchens
George Robinson Kitchens

In the mood for more DIY tips? Then take a look at this Ideabook: 20 economical DIY projects everyone can manage.

24 wooden garden projects you could try building
Which of these ideas are you keen to try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks