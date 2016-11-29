Your browser is out-of-date.

42 pics of Scandinavian style with tricks for every room

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza - 2013 - 01, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Scandinavian style living room
Scandinavian style has become a firm favourite with everyone looking to inject their home with a little simplicity and fresh design and interior designers have found themselves being inundated for the 'Scandi look'.  The question is, why? What is it about Scandinavian-style interiors that has made the look so covetabler? We think we've identified some of the key motifs that have secured its popularity.

Use of natural wood - In any even remotely Scandinavian-style home furnishing scheme, you will find a large amount of natural wood. This is designed to offer a simple alternative to contemporary materials and simultaneously keep you grounded and in connection to nature, even when you're inside your home. It also adds a little warmth and texture.

Pale colour schemes—Pretty, pale, neutral colour schemes are hugely popular in Scandinavian chic, although you might find the odd feature wall with geometric shapes or a vivid colour, pulled straight from nature. 

Embracing geometric accents—Geometric shapes have become a much sought after interior design addition and we think they've sprung from Scandi styling. You'll find gorgeous wallpaper, fun art work and even unusual light fixtures, all with a geometric twist.

Looking at these elements, it can be no surprise that Scandinavian interior design is so frequently copied. But to prove how gorgeous it is, we've pulled together 42 pictures of stunning spaces for you to look at. From wardrobe space through to living rooms, we found amazing examples of Scandi styling that you'll want to mimic in your home, so let's take a look!

Scandinavian Living Rooms

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style living room
HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza 2014, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Scandinavian style living room
Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza - 2013 - 01, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Scandinavian style living room
MOEMA CF, Lembi Arquitetura Lembi Arquitetura
Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style living room
ИНТЕРЬЕР VA, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style living room
Piso Vilas, Castroferro Arquitectos Castroferro Arquitectos Modern living room
Ookinhetpaars de webshop voor kleurrijke kussens en prachtige plaids, Ookinhetpaars Ookinhetpaars Scandinavian style living room
Wrocław / Maślice, mieszkanie - 43m2, razoo-architekci razoo-architekci Scandinavian style living room
Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Scandinavian style living room
Woonhuis | Delft , Design Studio Nu Design Studio Nu Scandinavian style kitchen Solid Wood White
R&E, MEL design_ MEL design_ Scandinavian style bedroom Grey
Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
(A cheeky little outdoor living space here!)

Stunning Scandinavian Kitchens

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
Piso Vilas, Castroferro Arquitectos Castroferro Arquitectos Modern dining room
homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify Scandinavian style kitchen
Яркая индивидуальность в типовой квартире, Anna Clark Interiors Anna Clark Interiors Scandinavian style kitchen
homify Scandinavian style dining room Black
Blissful bedrooms.

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza 2014, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Scandinavian style bedroom
дизайн студии в скандинавском стиле, sreda sreda Scandinavian style bedroom
Интерьер DG, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
Conoce esta Casa Estilo Nórdico [Barcelona], A! Emotional living & work A! Emotional living & work Teen bedroom
Beautiful Scandinavian Bathrooms

Appartamento B+T, Architetto Beltrame Claudio Architetto Beltrame Claudio Scandinavian style bedroom
Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style houses
Wonderful Scandinavian Wardrobes

CASA M - 2013 TORINO, POINT. ARCHITECTS POINT. ARCHITECTS Scandinavian style dressing room
Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Room for a dream, Loop Landscape & Architecture Design Loop Landscape & Architecture Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Vakantiehuis Schiermonnikoog, Binnenvorm Binnenvorm Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bathroom
Amazing Scandinavian Accessories

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
Clapham Common Flat 2

homify Scandinavian style living room Blue
Bloominville Storage Unit House Envy Scandinavian style living room
Bloominville Storage Unit

CG DISEÑO ESPACIO INTERIOR, alba najera alba najera Scandinavian style living room
Ookinhetpaars de webshop voor kleurrijke kussens en prachtige plaids, Ookinhetpaars Ookinhetpaars Scandinavian style living room
Ookinhetpaars de webshop voor kleurrijke kussens en prachtige plaids, Ookinhetpaars Ookinhetpaars Scandinavian style living room
homify Scandinavian style bedroom
Ookinhetpaars de webshop voor kleurrijke kussens en prachtige plaids, Ookinhetpaars Ookinhetpaars Scandinavian style living room
For even more Scandinavian inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Welcome Scandinavian beauty into your bedroom.

Finchley home conversion reaches lofty new heights
What do you like most about Scandinavian design?

