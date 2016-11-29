42 pics of Scandinavian style with tricks for every room

Scandinavian style has become a firm favourite with everyone looking to inject their home with a little simplicity and fresh design and interior designers have found themselves being inundated for the 'Scandi look'. The question is, why? What is it about Scandinavian-style interiors that has made the look so covetabler? We think we've identified some of the key motifs that have secured its popularity.

Use of natural wood - In any even remotely Scandinavian-style home furnishing scheme, you will find a large amount of natural wood. This is designed to offer a simple alternative to contemporary materials and simultaneously keep you grounded and in connection to nature, even when you're inside your home. It also adds a little warmth and texture.

Pale colour schemes—Pretty, pale, neutral colour schemes are hugely popular in Scandinavian chic, although you might find the odd feature wall with geometric shapes or a vivid colour, pulled straight from nature.

Embracing geometric accents—Geometric shapes have become a much sought after interior design addition and we think they've sprung from Scandi styling. You'll find gorgeous wallpaper, fun art work and even unusual light fixtures, all with a geometric twist.

Looking at these elements, it can be no surprise that Scandinavian interior design is so frequently copied. But to prove how gorgeous it is, we've pulled together 42 pictures of stunning spaces for you to look at. From wardrobe space through to living rooms, we found amazing examples of Scandi styling that you'll want to mimic in your home, so let's take a look!