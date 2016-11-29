14 easy ways to have a modern kitchen

Trying to modernise a kitchen that's already in place isn't always an easy task, but we've compiled some tips (kitchen planner-approved, of course) that will make it far less of an uphill task.

You can obviously change your door fronts, or upgrade certain items that will always be on show, but we identified those key installations that drag a kitchen down from fab to drab.

If you've got a bit of budget saved up to give your kitchen a more modern feel, see which of these great tips would have the biggest impact in your home!