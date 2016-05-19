Home extensions with a budget of £70,000

Experts in extensions and transforming small living spaces, Tom Kaneko Design & Architecture, were the only professionals for the job when it came to renovating this small terraced house in Hackney and extending into the back garden for valuable extra space. With a budget of £70,000 to completely transform this home, introducing natural light and allowing air to circulate were key priorities as, particularly during the winter months, the thick walls blocked out the little natural light that found its way into the property. There was no freshness or vibrancy in the house and no connection between the interiors and the outdoor space.

Fast forward to the project's completion and it's a totally different story: The living area has been extended and opened out, creating an illusion of space within the narrow terrace. White washed timber rafters create a calming vibe removed from the hustle and bustle of the busy city beyond. The interiors are modern but steer clear of cold minimalism in favour of homely, rustic charm.

See for yourself what was achieved with this original project!