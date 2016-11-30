Your browser is out-of-date.

Get inspired by these rustic (yet modern) bathrooms

Ah, the exquisiteness of the bathroom; that one spot where we get to relax and soak away our troubles after a hard day. As one of the most private spaces in any home, the bathroom is known as a personal sanctuary where we recharge and get to be ourselves. 

But in addition to raising our relaxation levels, the bathroom can also help us flaunt a striking interior design look – one that either complements the rest of your house, or offsets with it completely.

Today we want to kick back and focus a bit on the raw look of the rustic style, but with some light modern touches thrown in for aesthetic effect (like a chic mirror, or some contemporary faucets). 

Take a look at these 8 bathroom beauties to inspire you.

1. Rustic glamour

While select finishes of this bathroom design are so chic and sleek, nobody can deny the appeal of that stone focal wall on the left – or the strong dose of rustic style it adds to the bathroom.

2. Patterned beauty

Behold the beauty of that stone wall in the background, adding not only a raw look but also some detailed pattern into the scene. 

And the fact that it contrasts so strikingly with the dark wooden surfaces is a pure bonus – or was that planned all along?

3. Fantastic in grey

We always have a special place in our hearts for neutral tones, which is why we’re so mad about this bathroom which flaunts such a quiet and peaceful vibe.

4. Soft and fluffy

Who knew that stone could ever be associated with words like “soft” and “cushy”? And yet this image of a bathroom cast in white stone makes us think of a fluffy cloud. 

Add a terrific wooden floor and a chic cabinet-sink-mirror combination, and we definitely have a dream bathroom on our hands!

5. A delicious combination

The modern style is known for its commitment to linear designs, as can be seen with this sink and cabinet in our example above. 

See how fantastically it contrasts with the patterned look of the stone wall in the background.

6. From one style to another

Of course nobody is forcing you to combine both the modern and rustic style in your bathroom. 

Feel free to adorn the one with a raw look (like the bathroom above), while opting for a more contemporary design for the adjoining room (like the bedroom above).

7. The beauty of river stones

We think the combination of river stones and sleek metal goes so well together in this example – those golden-framed mirrors are positively glowing against that crisp-white wall.

8. A bit of country

Our final bathroom treats us to a bit of country – literally. While it does flaunt some strong features of the country style, it also brings in some lush landscape views of the surrounding countryside via the gorgeous windows. 

A perfect option for those who want to get “close to nature”, but who also enjoy their privacy. 

Speaking of which, take a look at these: 25 ways to avoid your nosey neighbours with style.

14 easy ways to have a modern kitchen
Did these bathrooms inspire some creativity in you?

