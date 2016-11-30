Get inspired by these rustic (yet modern) bathrooms

Ah, the exquisiteness of the bathroom; that one spot where we get to relax and soak away our troubles after a hard day. As one of the most private spaces in any home, the bathroom is known as a personal sanctuary where we recharge and get to be ourselves.

But in addition to raising our relaxation levels, the bathroom can also help us flaunt a striking interior design look – one that either complements the rest of your house, or offsets with it completely.

Today we want to kick back and focus a bit on the raw look of the rustic style, but with some light modern touches thrown in for aesthetic effect (like a chic mirror, or some contemporary faucets).

Take a look at these 8 bathroom beauties to inspire you.