Tacky 70s home gets a fresh start!

Is there anything better than a clean and tidy space with beautiful furniture, elegant finishes, and a relaxing ambience that makes everyone feel most welcome? Yes there is – a beautiful space that was once dull, outdated, and completely neglected!
Here on homify we love beauty, especially when it gets a second chance in life and is reborn into a more beautiful space after becoming a tad outdated. That is why we created our ‘before and after’ segments in order to share that (reincarnated) loveliness with you.
Today’s piece takes us all the way to South Korea where an apartment straight from the 1970s seemed to be stuck in time. But after some professionals entered the scene, and the embossed wallpaper, fake parquet flooring, and tacky furniture were tossed out, this space got a brand new lease on life.
Let’s take a look!
You don’t need to be a seasoned interior designer to be able to tell that this apartment was in need of a few touch-ups (to put it mildly).
The wallpaper was outdated, the doors much too retro for our modern tastes, and the overall creamy beige tint wasn’t doing the space any favours!
See what a difference a new colour can make? Okay so that’s not the only change that happened in here, but you can’t deny that the new white colour palette makes a startling difference.
The nasty flooring was replaced with a lighter and more contemporary surface, while the walls were treated to a fresh whiteness.
And the doors – thankfully – look ready to flaunt a new look that is much more befitting of today’s contemporary style.
We can’t blame anybody for not wanting to cook in this kitchen – it actually doesn’t look much like a kitchen, sort of like a weird in-between space that’s just floating around.
Furthermore, there doesn’t seem to be much storage space, the countertops are much too small for working and dish prepping, and the overall vibe isn’t one that would make us invite friends in here to keep us company while finalising the touches on dinner.
Now this is much better! Those pale grey ceramic tiles adorning the feature wall clearly tell us that we’ve entered a new space. A small kitchenette has been built onto one wall (with decent storage compartments, it would seem), with a long wooden table dividing the cooking area from the lounging zone (which also doubles as a great extra working space).
And we simply need to mention those wooden floating shelves above the table, which add an oh-so sophisticated look to the kitchen.
Alas, sweet dreams will not find us in here, for the unfashionable wallpaper will scare them off, and the harsh glare of the ceiling light will blind them.
Definitely not the space we have in mind when imagining soothing rest and peaceful slumber!
Well done, designers, it’s like you read our minds. That dusty sky-blue of the wall is a great bedroom colour choice, which immediately raises our relaxation levels while freshening up the room delightfully. The painted wall is complemented by the soft bed linen and Scandinavian-style headboard, successfully transforming the master bedroom into a peaceful and relaxing room.
That new floor has us imagining sunny days on the beach, contrasting so delightfully with the cool blue tones of the space. Sweet dreams are most definitely guaranteed in here!
