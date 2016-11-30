Tacky 70s home gets a fresh start!

Is there anything better than a clean and tidy space with beautiful furniture, elegant finishes, and a relaxing ambience that makes everyone feel most welcome? Yes there is – a beautiful space that was once dull, outdated, and completely neglected!

Here on homify we love beauty, especially when it gets a second chance in life and is reborn into a more beautiful space after becoming a tad outdated. That is why we created our ‘before and after’ segments in order to share that (reincarnated) loveliness with you.

Today’s piece takes us all the way to South Korea where an apartment straight from the 1970s seemed to be stuck in time. But after some professionals entered the scene, and the embossed wallpaper, fake parquet flooring, and tacky furniture were tossed out, this space got a brand new lease on life.

Let’s take a look!