​10 ways to make your narrow kitchen more livable

We all love a beautiful and well thought-out kitchen, but we also can’t deny that it can sometimes present certain design challenges. A kitchen tends to be the most cluttered room in the house, with numerous appliances and accessories resorting in a messy and neglected look. And then let’s not forget the non-negotiable commitment to keeping those surfaces clean, as it is the space where we work with food, after all.
But thankfully, due to clever kitchen planners and smart tips, there are a number of ways in which even the smallest of kitchens can be organised and designed to result in a most stylish and functional space. And that’s why we thought we’d share with you 10 ways in which you can help your narrow kitchen gain some prominence in order for you (and your family) to enjoy the heart of your home.
Thus, let’s kick it off and see what kind of innovative solutions the experts at homify have come up with!
Put your kitchen’s pretty looks on the backburner for a few minutes while focusing on its storage capacities. A narrow kitchen will need every bit of available surface area for food prepping, and a cluttered surface will definitely be a no-go.
Consider custom-designed cabinets to perfectly fill up the available space and reach right to the ceiling, allowing you to fit in as many items as possible.
Multipurpose furniture is a gift from above and a crucial element for small spaces. Just take a look at this timber-coated counter in our example: it provides storage space, functions as a countertop surface for food prepping, and also dishes up adequate dining space (a cute little breakfast bar, if you will).
Consider what your (and your kitchen’s) needs are, and search for furniture that can help you multitask.
It’s no secret that the refrigerator tends to take up a lot of space. But just because it is that way doesn’t mean it has to look that way.
Try and conceal it visually with a custom-built cabinet that matches the rest of your kitchen cabinetry. With your fridge hidden away, your kitchen will feel more open and spacious.
Whether it’s pots and pans or spices and small appliances, cabinets with drawers can definitely help maximise storage space in your small kitchen.
So, by all means, opt for inserting drawers in those lower and easy-to-reach cabinets.
A kitchen that functions well but doesn’t look too hot won’t leave you satisfied at all. That space’s visual impact is just as important.
Thus, choose a colour palette for your kitchen that differentiates the space from the adjoining room, such as the dining area or living room, while still complementing the décor.
A small room needs all the space it can get, so trust us when we say that the dustbin needs to be out of sight – this is about smell as much as it is about appearance and practicality.
Opt for a rubbish bin that has a lid, and then hide it away in a cupboard or nook.
What goes up… can stay up if it really must.
Your small kitchen’s vertical space can also help you out with storage, whether it’s in the form of floating shelves or more creative ideas like magnetic spice containers stuck to the fridge or any available wall space.
It’s important to keep a kitchen well-lit, and not only because you’re working with sharp objects and hot elements in there. Often a small kitchen can end up looking pretty dark, which will make that cluttered look even worse.
We are big fans of layered kitchen lighting, such as wall sconces together with shelf lighting, and we firmly believe this will benefit you as well.
No need to stick with an all-white colour palette if you’re working with small spaces. Bright splashes of vibrant colour will redirect the eye and add some interest, helping the room feel bigger.
homify hint: As yellow conveys optimism and peacefulness, it can be the perfect colour to splash around your breakfast nook or windowless kitchen.
This is a wonderful space-saving solution for when you just can't fit any more storage into your kitchen: hanging pots and pans from hooks on a bar or grill suspended from the ceiling or attached to the wall.
This also looks quite quaint and cute, and is a great way to decorate – just keep an eye on those curious kiddies!
