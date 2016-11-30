16 kitchens that WILL change your mind about white

If you're not sure you're a white kitchen person, prepare to have your mind blown by some of the most bright, light and gorgeous kitchens out there.
We think it's all a case of having the right appliances, contrasts and lighting, so pulled together some of our absolute favourite white wonders (all dreamed up by fabulous kitchen planners, of course) to show you just how dynamic and exciting they can be.
Ready to see some incredible things? Then put your sunglasses on and let's get started!
If you add amazing tiles!
It will make the white really pop!
Is that a wood-lined pantry?!
With under-cabinet lighting.
Like this white kitchen, which added a lot of texture and pattern.
When contrasted with stylish worktops and splashback.
What never gets old? This white and gold kitchen!
Slim black worktops and cupboards up to the ceiling make great use of this space.
As this lovely kitchen proves.
It can really emphasise the clean feel of a white kitchen.
Startlingly simple, this white kitchen speaks for itself.
They ensure an all-white space feels welcoming.
These bar stools take to the white theme to the max!
Marble worktops are a super stylish way to keep everything white.
