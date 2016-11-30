16 kitchens that WILL change your mind about white

If you're not sure you're a white kitchen person, prepare to have your mind blown by some of the most bright, light and gorgeous kitchens out there.

We think it's all a case of having the right appliances, contrasts and lighting, so pulled together some of our absolute favourite white wonders (all dreamed up by fabulous kitchen planners, of course) to show you just how dynamic and exciting they can be.

Ready to see some incredible things? Then put your sunglasses on and let's get started!