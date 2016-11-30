Your browser is out-of-date.

16 kitchens that WILL change your mind about white

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Classic style kitchen
If you're not sure you're a white kitchen person, prepare to have your mind blown by some of the most bright, light and gorgeous kitchens out there.

We think it's all a case of having the right appliances, contrasts and lighting, so pulled together some of our absolute favourite white wonders (all dreamed up by fabulous kitchen planners, of course) to show you just how dynamic and exciting they can be. 

Ready to see some incredible things? Then put your sunglasses on and let's get started!

1. White doesn't mean boring

Paris 9, blackStones blackStones Classic style kitchen
If you add amazing tiles!

2. Let amazing natural light flow in

homify Modern kitchen
And your white cupboards will shine.

3. Contrast with grey and black

COZINHA MODERNA, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Modern kitchen Metal Metallic/Silver
It will make the white really pop!

4. Don't forget to hide away some amazing storage

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen
Is that a wood-lined pantry?!

5. Make a real statement

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern kitchen
With under-cabinet lighting.

6. Mix things up

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY Mediterranean style kitchen
Like this white kitchen, which added a lot of texture and pattern.

7. Simple schemes can work best

MISCELLANEOUS HOME PROJECT, HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO Modern kitchen
When contrasted with stylish worktops and splashback.

8. Subway tiles are always a winner

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
Especially when teamed up with dark grout.

9. Dare to be different

Sinem ARISOY KEÇECİ, Sinar İç mimarlık Sinar İç mimarlık Classic style kitchen
What never gets old? This white and gold kitchen!

10. Make a room look bigger than it is

Kitchen & Dining, Gracious Luxury Interiors Gracious Luxury Interiors Country style kitchen Pink Modern,Traditional,Country,Kitchen,Pink,White,white painted wood,wood flooring
Slim black worktops and cupboards up to the ceiling make great use of this space.

11. Wood and white always look right

​Rénovation lourde et surélévation d'une maison à Nogent S/Marne. 182m² ., Yeme + Saunier Yeme + Saunier Minimalist kitchen Solid Wood White
As this lovely kitchen proves.

12. Utilise brushed metal

La Cornue Château Island La Cornue Classic style kitchen
It can really emphasise the clean feel of a white kitchen.

13. The blank canvas approach

bulthaup b3 dans l'Ain, bulthaup espace de vie Pontarlier bulthaup espace de vie Pontarlier Modern kitchen
Startlingly simple, this white kitchen speaks for itself.

14. Consider polished chrome accents and warm wood flooring

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
They ensure an all-white space feels welcoming.

15. Be committed to the theme

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist kitchen
These bar stools take to the white theme to the max!

16. Don't be afraid of a total whiteout

The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style kitchen
Marble worktops are a super stylish way to keep everything white.

For more kitchen inspiration (this time from the dark side), take a look at this Ideabook: Who dares the black kitchen?

What's your biggest reservation about a white kitchen?

