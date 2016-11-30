17 ridiculously cheap and easy home improvement ideas

We love bargain here at homify, especially when you can upgrade your home without spending much money at all. We all want that interior designer look but few of us have the cash to get it, unless we start thinking more creatively!

Now, please don't start planning a bank robbery, as there are some easy and cheap ideas that will make a big impact, even in rooms you thought were well beyond saving.

Got a lacklustre living room? We can sort that! A boring bathroom? No problem at all! See what amazing tips and tricks we found for upgrading your home on a shoestring…