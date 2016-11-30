Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 ridiculously cheap and easy home improvement ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa de Campo - Ibiúna, Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Country style bedroom Bricks Amber/Gold
Loading admin actions …

We love bargain here at homify, especially when you can upgrade your home without spending much money at all. We all want that interior designer look but few of us have the cash to get it, unless we start thinking more creatively!

Now, please don't start planning a bank robbery, as there are some easy and cheap ideas that will make a big impact, even in rooms you thought were well beyond saving. 

Got a lacklustre living room? We can sort that! A boring bathroom? No problem at all! See what amazing tips and tricks we found for upgrading your home on a shoestring…

1. Sew yourself some new cushions

Casa de Campo - Ibiúna, Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Country style bedroom Bricks Amber/Gold
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

You can even rip up old t-shirts for the fabric.

2. Turn an old dresser into a funky outdoor planter

VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

3. Build your own kitchen shelves

homify Mediterranean style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's really not as hard as you think.

4. Design and construct a simple wardrobe for your bedroom

Planter Closet, Katleen Roggeman Katleen Roggeman BedroomWardrobes & closets
Katleen Roggeman

Katleen Roggeman
Katleen Roggeman
Katleen Roggeman

5. Paint a mural in your hallway

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
Zuritagordian

Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian

If you're arty, we really envy you because we love this idea!

6. Have a bash at some upcycling or shabby-chic styling

Antes faqueiro... agora móvel de apoio ao posto de café, u shabby chic u shabby chic Blue
u shabby chic

u shabby chic
u shabby chic
u shabby chic

It's just paint and wax.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Paint your picture frames

Teddy Stripe Personalised Photo-frame Anne Taylor Designs Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration photo-frame,teddies,personalised,christening,birthday,nursery,child's room
Anne Taylor Designs

Teddy Stripe Personalised Photo-frame

Anne Taylor Designs
Anne Taylor Designs
Anne Taylor Designs

They look much more personal.

8. Make a pallet headboard

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

Look on websites like Gumtree where pallets are often free to collectors

9. Paint your kitchen cabinets a prettier shade

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Mediterranean style kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

10. Try your hand at an origami light shade

Studio Snowpuppe origami handgevouwen lampen en de nieuwe houten lampen collectie, Snowpuppe Snowpuppe BedroomLighting
Snowpuppe

Snowpuppe
Snowpuppe
Snowpuppe

11. Make a pallet herb garden for your kitchen

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

More amazing pallet ideas!

12. Try your hand at minimal light design

Dekoleuchte Cube DIY Kit, FridaFinn FridaFinn
FridaFinn

FridaFinn
FridaFinn
FridaFinn

You can disassemble an old lamp for the electrics.

13. Use apple crates to make colourful shelves

Arredo pallet, interiordave interiordave Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
interiordave

interiordave
interiordave
interiordave

And cool wall displays!

14. Create a simple mezzanine sleeping level

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

At last, a good use for that wasted overhead space.

15. Make a new patio furniture set

Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

All ready for next spring!

16. Paint a wall with chalkboard paint

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Let your household create some new art.

17. Hang curtains as room divides

homify Airports
homify

homify
homify
homify

See? None of these would break the bank but would add bags of style to your home! 

For even more DIY inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 26 of the best (ever) DIY tips!

New home moving interior design ideas
What things have you already DIY'd in your home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks