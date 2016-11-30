New home moving interior design ideas

Ladies and gentlemen, come on! If you're 30 or over, you know the days of living like a student should be long behind you. If you walk into your home and see rubbish, clutter and camp beds, something has gone seriously wrong.
But please don't panic because we're here to help! Interior designers know exactly what every stylish, independent person over 30 needs in their home and so do we, which is great as we can't keep secrets!
If you need a brush up on what's good for your bedroom, or some hand-holding while upgrading your kitchen, we are here to help. Take a look at our list of 30 things you shouldn't still have in your home and let's get your new home moving!
Nobody cares where you went to university!
A big no-no, whether they're inside or outside. They look cheap and now you make more money to afford better furniture.
Do you want to live like a teenager? Keep it neat and tidy.
Make it look like you care and add some plants and furniture.
They look sad, not minimalist. Add some flair with your décor and make your house feel like a home.
It's time to buy a set that matches and isn't broken.
What will your guests sit on? It's time to ditch the futon and invest in a sofa.
How about a snazzy new front door, some plants and stylish outdoor lighting?
You've managed to survive this long, so surely you can manage some plants?
Unless they're a deliberate style choice for an industrial look, of course!
Why do you need it? Not only does it make the space feel unclean, it also looks smaller.
Good lighting is key so, if your space is dark, invest in some good quality illumination to show off your home.
If you're over 30, you deserve real wood and gorgeous countertops.
By now you should be investing in better quality, so consider some real wood flooring.
If you really are the grim reaper of greenery, try some low-maintenance options, like cacti.
Futons, floor cushions and all other 'bohemian' furniture needs to be replaced by something more grown up.
You can't work properly in chaos so sort out your organisation and stop making excuses.
Hey, princess, remember you're not a teenager any more.
Not only are they unsightly, they're also dangerous.
Just one stain will make your whole home feel grubby.
Unless they're cool new filament bulbs, they make a room feel unfinished and uncared for.
1985 called. It said it wants its doors back.
Anyone can handle a little tiling so get creative.
Nowhere to store your condiments and spices? If you're over 30s, it's time for a spice rack!
Prevent neck strain (and looking like a temporary rental home) with a decent stand or wall-mount your TV!
Get rid of bright fabrics and instead opt for a nice solid color or subtle pattern.
We're not saying you have to have Le Crueset, but mismatched pots with burnt bottoms don't cut it any more.
Your 30s is when you should be getting more organised! Aim for something like our example, above.
By now you'll know what you like, so express yourself through your home styling.
