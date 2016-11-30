Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

New home moving interior design ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
Loading admin actions …

Ladies and gentlemen, come on! If you're 30 or over, you know the days of living like a student should be long behind you. If you walk into your home and see rubbish, clutter and camp beds, something has gone seriously wrong.

But please don't panic because we're here to help! Interior designers know exactly what every stylish, independent person over 30 needs in their home and so do we, which is great as we can't keep secrets! 

If you need a brush up on what's good for your bedroom, or some hand-holding while upgrading your kitchen, we are here to help. Take a look at our list of 30 things you shouldn't still have in your home and let's get your new home moving!

1. Graduation certificates anywhere except a home office

Residência MB, Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Modern living room
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

Nobody cares where you went to university!

2. Plastic garden chairs

Beluga Plastic Chair, 吉野 利幸 吉野 利幸
吉野 利幸
吉野 利幸

A big no-no, whether they're inside or outside. They look cheap and now you make more money to afford better furniture.

3. A messy kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify
homify

Do you want to live like a teenager? Keep it neat and tidy.

4. An empty patio

Exteriors Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern houses
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Make it look like you care and add some plants and furniture.

5. Bare walls

Metamorfoza salonu 19m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

They look sad, not minimalist. Add some flair with your décor and make your house feel like a home.

6. Mismatched crockery

Sophie Allport Hare Tableware Sophie Allport Dining roomCrockery & glassware Porcelain Beige hare,animal,china,porcelin,table,dining,tableware,tabletop,crockery,country,home,kitchen,entertaining,easter,bunny,rabbit,cream,neutral,beige
Sophie Allport
Sophie Allport

It's time to buy a set that matches and isn't broken.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A total lack of furniture

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

What will your guests sit on? It's time to ditch the futon and invest in a sofa.

8. Bargain basement pillows and duvets

homify Mediterranean style shopping centres Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

Treat yourself, you're a grown up.

9. A bland entrance

homify Classic style houses
homify
homify

How about a snazzy new front door, some plants and stylish outdoor lighting?

10. A lack of greenery

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern bathroom
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

You've managed to survive this long, so surely you can manage some plants?

11. Dingy walls and cracks

carte da parati , sartoria murale, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Unless they're a deliberate style choice for an industrial look, of course!

12. Clutter

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
toki
toki

Why do you need it? Not only does it make the space feel unclean, it also looks smaller.

13. Bad lighting. LED bulbs make any space better, so invest!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Good lighting is key so, if your space is dark, invest in some good quality illumination to show off your home.

14. A cheap plastic kitchen

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
toki
toki

If you're over 30, you deserve real wood and gorgeous countertops.

15. Laminate flooring

homify
homify
homify

By now you should be investing in better quality, so consider some real wood flooring.

16. Dead plants

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

If you really are the grim reaper of greenery, try some low-maintenance options, like cacti.

17. Student furniture

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Futons, floor cushions and all other 'bohemian' furniture needs to be replaced by something more grown up.

18. A messy office

Ático RJ, en Catarroja, acertus acertus Colonial style study/office
acertus
acertus

You can't work properly in chaos so sort out your organisation and stop making excuses.

19. Too many floral patterns

Blühende Wände - mit Fototapeten!, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
fototapete.de
fototapete.de

Hey, princess, remember you're not a teenager any more.

20. Loose wires

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
toki
toki

Not only are they unsightly, they're also dangerous.

21. Mystery stains

Klein, aber oho: Wohlfühlbalkon im Kleinformat, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

Just one stain will make your whole home feel grubby.

22. Exposed light bulbs

homify Modern bathroom
homify
homify

Unless they're cool new filament bulbs, they make a room feel unfinished and uncared for.

23. Sliding doors

homify
homify
homify

1985 called. It said it wants its doors back.

24. A boring kitchen splashback

Remodelação de Apartamento, Braço de Prata , Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern kitchen
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Anyone can handle a little tiling so get creative.

25. Disorganised kitchen storage

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Classic style kitchen kitchen,kitchen pantry,kitchen larder,painted kitchen,kitchen cabinet,bespoke kitchen,designer kitchen,storage
Rencraft
Rencraft

Nowhere to store your condiments and spices? If you're over 30s, it's time for a spice rack!

26. No TV stand

Rifugio urbano, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist living room
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

Prevent neck strain (and looking like a temporary rental home) with a decent stand or wall-mount your TV!

27. Ugly curtains

Rénovation Asnières sur Seine, Alice Bizien Alice Bizien
Alice Bizien
Alice Bizien

Get rid of bright fabrics and instead opt for a nice solid color or subtle pattern.

28. Bad quality cookware

White Kitchen Designer Kitchen by Morgan Modern kitchen Black kitchen,extraction,kitchen floor
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

We're not saying you have to have Le Crueset, but mismatched pots with burnt bottoms don't cut it any more.

29. A chaotic garage

Great customer testimonial from this happy Garageflex customer in Middlesex Garageflex Classic style garage/shed garageflex,case study,bike rack,bike storage,golf storage,workbench,wall cabinets,garage storage,resin floor
Garageflex
Garageflex

Your 30s is when you should be getting more organised! Aim for something like our example, above.

30. A lack of style

homify Living room
homify
homify

By now you'll know what you like, so express yourself through your home styling.

For home advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 things that should NEVER be in a woman's home.

End terrace loft updated by the best
How many of these were you guilty of?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks