Bland 1930s terrace is anything but

Today on homify 360° we delve into a delightful family residence that recently underwent a quite stylish home renovation. Yes, some modern beauty and functionality was opted for, resulting in the entire structure receiving a delicious makeover – including a brand new terrace at the back.
And what a space! We’re talking clean and open layouts, soft and neutral colours, and a charming ambience which floats from room to room.
Although this house was originally constructed in the 1930s, today it flaunts a unique look that is somewhere inbetween ‘golden vintage’ and ‘crisp contemporary’; certain areas and surfaces are brand new, while others are delightful touches that remind us of the golden age of architecture from 80+ years ago.
Let’s take a look…
We kick-start our tour with a look at the rear terrace; a glorious place that really adds style and functionality to this house. Thankfully, the façade was largely left untouched in order not to destroy the historic charm of the brick-clad structure, or the uniform look of the neighbourhood.
However, a few windows were added and the garden underwent some stylish touch-ups to make the overall scene that much more perfect.
Now for the other side. Here we get to see the dining room and kitchen sharing an open-plan layout, and the view that these very fortunate homeowners get to enjoy on a daily basis. Just look at the gorgeous natural lighting flooding through those windows and glass doors, basking the entire culinary space in a glowing whiteness.
And thanks to a very minimalist-style approach to interior design, these indoor spaces look all the more open and spacious.
And what lies beyond the culinary section? A living room, it would seem, which also takes its stylish spot in this open-plan design.
Part of the renovation included breaking up the original floor plan and opting for a more open and free-flowing layout, allowing the living areas to seamlessly flow together. This way, the rather modest-in-size house flaunts a much bigger and inviting look.
Clean, cosy and elegant – don’t you just love the Scandinavian design style? With that dusty toned timber flooring leading us from the dining area into the living room, we are treated to a soft colour palette, natural materials, plush fabrics, and a very clean design that makes the space look quite relaxing.
The perfect room to unwind in style after a hard day at work, don’t you agree?
The same clean style continues into the bathroom – quite befitting for a space where we cleanse ourselves, right?
Only the essential pieces were included in here, yet the room looks far from under-furnished or dull – in fact, due to the soft tones and clean spaces, this bathroom flaunts a look that makes it look clean and spotless 24/7!
We have time for one more room, and we picked the nursery. Here, stylish purism meets up with a loving and charming retro look that is both relaxing and welcoming – the perfect fashionable space for a toddler.
Patterned wallpaper adds both detail and charisma, reminding us yet again that you don’t need to resort to overly decorated spaces to make a room, even one that’s meant for a child, attractive.
