Bland 1930s terrace is anything but

Today on homify 360° we delve into a delightful family residence that recently underwent a quite stylish home renovation. Yes, some modern beauty and functionality was opted for, resulting in the entire structure receiving a delicious makeover – including a brand new terrace at the back.

And what a space! We’re talking clean and open layouts, soft and neutral colours, and a charming ambience which floats from room to room.

Although this house was originally constructed in the 1930s, today it flaunts a unique look that is somewhere inbetween ‘golden vintage’ and ‘crisp contemporary’; certain areas and surfaces are brand new, while others are delightful touches that remind us of the golden age of architecture from 80+ years ago.

Let’s take a look…