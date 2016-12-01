Mistakes to be avoided before painting your wall

Painting walls is the easiest thing in the world, right? Wrong! Ask any painter and decorator and they'll tell you that countless people make huge mistakes when tackling this everyday home improvement project.

Cutting corners, skipping on prep work and generally not thinking things through are all little issues that add up to a massive problem, especially when you stand back and hate your own handiwork.

We want to help you avoid this sticky situation, so compiled a list of the most common painting mistakes to help you avoid making them yourself. Don't thank us, just pay attention and get your walls spot on!