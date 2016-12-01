14 sliding doors that optimise space in a small home

Sliding doors were once the height of interior design sophistication, before seemingly going off the boil for a few year. But now they're back with a BANG!

In a world where home design is shrinking in scope and poorer value for money, it's important to know how you can maximise your interior space without sacrificing privacy and style. That's where sliding doors could be the answer to your prayers.

Thanks to interior designers increasingly using them in their projects, you can safe in the knowledge they're fashionable once more so, if you need to cordon off your kitchen or block off your bathroom, take a look at these amazing styles and see which might work for you.