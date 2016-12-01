21 wardrobe ideas you can easily copy in a weekend

If your wardrobe has seen better days and could do with a revamp, what would you say to a little burst of cool closet inspiration? Well, that's exactly what we've got for you today, in the form of 21 wow-factor wardrobes that have great ideas you can pinch. Seriously, you won't get in trouble for copying these!
While your bedroom is normally the room that hosts most of your prancing and preening, it's your that wardrobe does all the hard work of keeping your clothes safe and ready to wear, so shouldn't we show it a little love with some interior designer-inspired upgrades?
We think so, so let's get to it!
So fit a closet into an existing wall niche for a built-in look.
Such as a loft cupboard. It could be an amazing closet!
But you can turn them into super wardrobes that give your clothes some breathing space.
Now, that's a neat idea.
Especially if you're something of a collector! The last thing you want is a prized stiletto making a kebab out of an evening gown.
A bit extravagant? Possibly. Blissful? Definitely!
A multifunctional TV wall in your bedroom could hide it behind.
If your existing wardrobe is doing a grand job, why not upgrade it by adding new doors? What a difference they'll make.
It might seem obvious but organising your wardrobe well will get the most from it. Various heights of hanging rails, for example, really do help!
By installing a dark wood version just for them. Tell them Batman has one just like it!
A fantastic alternative to a wardrobe when you simply don't have room for one. It'll be like living in Gap!
We love this joyful closet hidden behind sumptuous curtains. What a stylish way to keep the mess hidden and your clothes well cared for.
To prevent a huge wardrobe shrinking your bedroom too much, add glazed doors.
So neutral-coloured sliding doors should always be considered.
Not everybody wants to hide their garments away, so an open-fronted design could be perfect, if you're tidy enough for one!
Perfect for small rooms as they make the space appear far bigger, whilst also adding a touch of glamour to your clothes storage!
How about adding some gold accents to really up the wow factor?
Plenty of light and air keeps this walk-in wardrobe feeling super fresh and modern. Have you got a room with a view to convert?
A fast and easy way to upgrade your wardrobe and there are some amazing designs to choose from now.
If you have the space, this will make your wardrobe look like part of a high-end set.
Hang or fold your clothes for a space-savvy option.
For even more wardrobe inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 stylish walk-in wardrobes.