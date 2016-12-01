Your browser is out-of-date.

21 wardrobe ideas you can easily copy in a weekend

press profile homify press profile homify
Appartement 48m², Lise Compain Lise Compain Modern dressing room
Loading admin actions …

If your wardrobe has seen better days and could do with a revamp, what would you say to a little burst of cool closet inspiration? Well, that's exactly what we've got for you today, in the form of 21 wow-factor wardrobes that have great ideas you can pinch. Seriously, you won't get in trouble for copying these! 

While your bedroom is normally the room that hosts most of your prancing  and preening, it's your that wardrobe does all the hard work of keeping your clothes safe and ready to wear, so shouldn't we show it a little love with some interior designer-inspired upgrades?

We think so, so let's get to it!

1. Simplicity can be key

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Eclectic style bedroom
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

So fit a closet into an existing wall niche for a built-in look.

2. Be creative with a dead space

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank unter Schräge, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH Modern dressing room
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Such as a loft cupboard. It could be an amazing closet!

3. Corners aren't much use really

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing room
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

But you can turn them into super wardrobes that give your clothes some breathing space.

4. How about treating your wardrobe to some organising boxes?

MI VESTIDOR GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

Now, that's a neat idea.

5. A separate space for shoes is a must

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern dressing room
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Especially if you're something of a collector! The last thing you want is a prized stiletto making a kebab out of an evening gown.

6. How about converting a spare room into a walk-in wardrobe?

Vestidores, TODOMADERA ESTEPONA TODOMADERA ESTEPONA Modern dressing room
TODOMADERA ESTEPONA

TODOMADERA ESTEPONA
TODOMADERA ESTEPONA
TODOMADERA ESTEPONA

A bit extravagant? Possibly. Blissful? Definitely!

7. A sneaky wardrobe and dressing area

Apartamento masculino em Curitiba, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Modern dressing room
Evviva Bertolini

Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini

A multifunctional TV wall in your bedroom could hide it behind.

8. Adding new sliding doors

Maison agrandie et rénovée de tous cotés, agence MGA architecte DPLG agence MGA architecte DPLG Modern dressing room
agence MGA architecte DPLG

agence MGA architecte DPLG
agence MGA architecte DPLG
agence MGA architecte DPLG

If your existing wardrobe is doing a grand job, why not upgrade it by adding new doors? What a difference they'll make.

9. Just get organised

Appartement 48m², Lise Compain Lise Compain Modern dressing room
Lise Compain

Lise Compain
Lise Compain
Lise Compain

It might seem obvious but organising your wardrobe well will get the most from it. Various heights of hanging rails, for example, really do help!

10. Get the boys in on the wardrobe action

Дизайн-проект квартиры для молодого архитектора, Катя Волкова Катя Волкова Industrial style dressing room
Катя Волкова

Катя Волкова
Катя Волкова
Катя Волкова

By installing a dark wood version just for them. Tell them Batman has one just like it!

11. High shelving and ladders

casa 10, J J Scandinavian style bedroom
J

J
J
J

A fantastic alternative to a wardrobe when you simply don't have room for one. It'll be like living in Gap!

12. Hidden behind curtains

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

We love this joyful closet hidden behind sumptuous curtains. What a stylish way to keep the mess hidden and your clothes well cared for.

13. Add glazed doors

Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern style bedroom
dsgnduo

dsgnduo
dsgnduo
dsgnduo

To prevent a huge wardrobe shrinking your bedroom too much, add glazed doors.

14. Simple minimalism never fails

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern dressing room Glass Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

So neutral-coloured sliding doors should always be considered.

15. Let's be open-fronted

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Modern dressing room
Regalraum GmbH

Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH

Not everybody wants to hide their garments away, so an open-fronted design could be perfect, if you're tidy enough for one!

16. Mirrored wardrobe doors

Begehbare Kleiderschränke, Müller Wohnart Müller Wohnart Dressing roomStorage Engineered Wood White
Müller Wohnart

Müller Wohnart
Müller Wohnart
Müller Wohnart

Perfect for small rooms as they make the space appear far bigger, whilst also adding a touch of glamour to your clothes storage!

17. Vintage-style wardrobes

MI VESTIDOR GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern dressing room Solid Wood Black
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

How about adding some gold accents to really up the wow factor?

18. Fresh and modern

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style dressing room
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

Plenty of light and air keeps this walk-in wardrobe feeling super fresh and modern. Have you got a room with a view to convert?

19. Add wallpaper to the outside of the doors

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

A fast and easy way to upgrade your wardrobe and there are some amazing designs to choose from now.

20. Add a couple of matching bureaus

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

If you have the space, this will make your wardrobe look like part of a high-end set.

21. Go simple

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

Hang or fold your clothes for a space-savvy option.

For even more wardrobe inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 stylish walk-in wardrobes.

A home renovation was this couple's ideal wedding gift
Which wardrobe idea do you fancy trying?

