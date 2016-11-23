Ordinary British home has an extraordinary interior

One thing we have learned here at homify is that sometimes it's the most ordinary-looking British homes that are hiding the most extraordinary interiors. The project featured in this Ideabook stands testament to that!
London-based contractors, Blankstone, were approached to design and oversee the modern refurbishment of a five-storey townhouse. This refurbishment also included a significant rear extension and garden overhaul.
However, we don't want to reveal too much about the end result because we're certain you'll be impressed by what's coming. Just wait until you see the newly fitted kitchen!
Let's begin our tour…
We begin the tour by taking a look at the added rear extension and landscape garden.
Minus a few modern elements, the architects were intent on designing the single-storey extension as a continuation of the main building in both look and form. Bricks were sourced from a speciality supplier to ensure the new brickwork matched with the rest of the property.
Importantly, the building keeps a low-lying profile to avoid causing overshadowing or loss of privacy to the neighbouring residence.
A sandstone paved area leads naturally from the main building and hosts a seating area. Though the raised garden beds are yet to be filled, we can imagine a lush scene growing here over time.
Defying its original layout, the interior of this five-storey town house is as open and light-filled as any other modern dwelling. From our position inside the dining room, we can see all the way through the main social area and out towards the street.
Internal walls and unnecessary doors were removed or reduced in size to make this all possible. To ensure the building wouldn't be weakened by these changes, remaining walls were heavily re-enforced.
Chunky vintage furniture with plenty of personality were chosen as the basis for the decoration within the lounge, while certain contemporary items and accessories bring a modern flair to the scene.
If the occasion arises for a social event to be hosted here, the furniture can be easily arranged to provide a more fluid pathway to outdoor setting.
Due to the sloping nature of the site, the extension is hosted in a lower tier below the main ground-floor area. A bonus result of this design constraint is interesting internal architecture.
Three simple timber steps link the two tiers together, while a single sheet of glass provides a necessary safety barrier between the gaps.
The designer furniture inside the dining room is so very sophisticated and could work in almost any context. Getting comfy for a long dining experience is incredibly easy since the material used for the dining chairs was designed for optimum comfort.
Although we doubt you want to leave this glorious dining room, we promise the next room is equally as impressive!
Found inside the former sitting room is the home's new kitchen. Featuring a surprising mix of design elements from both modern and traditional sources, this is a kitchen unlike any other we've seen.
Stone work surfaces and low-hanging industrial light fittings emulate the popular design trends, while the traditionally finished drawers of the island bench matches with the home's original fireplace.
Perhaps it has something to do with the sunlight streaming in from the home's original windows, but the interiors seem to have a tangible brightness that awakens all the senses.
If you were wondering where the family likes to spend their time together, the answer can be seen in the above image. This updated living room takes on a family-centred design where the focus is upon comfort.
The lightly stained timber units that line the walls bring an appeal that only wood can. The interior designers used soft, neutral tones to let the natural patina of the timber shelves stand out from the rest of the scheme.
Within the grand dimensions of the upstairs bathroom, a scheme of white and cream brings a mood-boosting vibe that every bathroom should have.
The main feature of this washroom is easily the standalone tub with its vintage inspired shape.
