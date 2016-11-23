Ordinary British home has an extraordinary interior

One thing we have learned here at homify is that sometimes it's the most ordinary-looking British homes that are hiding the most extraordinary interiors. The project featured in this Ideabook stands testament to that!

London-based contractors, Blankstone, were approached to design and oversee the modern refurbishment of a five-storey townhouse. This refurbishment also included a significant rear extension and garden overhaul.

However, we don't want to reveal too much about the end result because we're certain you'll be impressed by what's coming. Just wait until you see the newly fitted kitchen!

Let's begin our tour…