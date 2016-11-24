Life-changing Hounslow home refurb

The couple who own this Hounslow house got in touch with The Market Design & Build after being referred to them by another happy client.
At first they were unsure what they wanted to change about their much loved but ageing family home. However, after a few chats and some much needed reassurance from the experienced design professionals, a refurbishment became the outcome that made the most sense.
Because the couple felt restricted and cramped by the home's layout, adding extra floor space was a clear objective in the plan. By sacrificing a section of the lawn, an open-plan extension was built at the rear, which added an extra six metres to the internal living situation.
Naturally, this home improvement transformed the way the couple use their property. Due to the open and airy layout, there is a sense of freedom and space that just wasn't present previously. The owners also feel a much stronger connection to their garden thanks to the new glass doors.
Before we take a look inside, we've been given the opportunity to learn more about certain behind-the-scenes details.
What's obvious from the photo is the effort of the architects to introduce natural light to the interiors. There are a handful of skylights found up on the roof that help do this.
Another interesting design detail is the roof material, which acts as a reflective surface, thereby improving the internal temperature during warmer weather.
Within the extension and re-configured ground-floor, there is a main communal space that consists of a kitchen, dining and living room.
Our focus here is the kitchen, which has been fitted with just about everything that one could hope for. Since this kitchen is expected to get plenty of use, the work surfaces were chosen for their hard-wearing quality. They are also very pleasing to the eye, we must say.
Stepping back a few paces, we can begin to appreciate the red-themed elements found within this modern cooking space. The bold use of colour makes for a vibrant contrast to the surrounding monochrome scheme and gets our seal of approval.
Large floor tiles act as a uniting element within the ground-floor, while the high-gloss finish helps to disperse the light deep into the interiors.
Also included in the refurbishment was the update of the downstairs bathroom, which was fitted with modern conveniences.
Shortly after completing this project, The Market Design & Build were already in the planning stages of project for the neighbouring home thanks to a referral passed on from the couple.
Having completed so many successful projects in and around London, there's little surprise the firm has a long list of projects in the pipeline!
