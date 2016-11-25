Victorian Manchester home remodel

In our latest Ideabook, we explore the remodelling of a large Victorian villa set in the Devisdale Conservation Area of Altrincham. Previously a nursing home, its current owners are gradually restoring the property to a single family dwelling with assistance from Project 3 Architects.
Due to its past use as a nursing home, and poor alterations made during the 1960's and 70's, the internal arrangement was seemingly counter to the needs of modern family living. Remodelling would fix these downfalls, with the outcome being a free-flowing and family-oriented space.
See the incredible results for yourself!
This photograph was taken during the surveying of the existing property. It was during this time that the architects were quick to foresee the potential in the building, despite the exterior appearing a little worse for wear.
Not only were the garden beds disorganised and unkempt, but the plants had been left to extend up and across the building, covering windows and much of the brickwork in the process.
Internally, the principal rooms were large and spacious, however, smaller spaces interrupted the flow of the ground-floor. Along with the remodelling of smaller rooms, a key objective was the removal of incongruous 1960's and 70's additions that inhibited the internal layout.
The transformation of this former nursing home is impressive. No longer is the building plagued by the design inefficiencies of the past. Today, we see a family home that's free from its history and has a bright future ahead.
Functional and beautiful, even from the outside position we can tell that this is a special type of home that we must find out more about…
By moving a few paces to the side, our position clearly shows the relationship between the new dining room addition and the existing villa. We love how the use of limestone cladding for the buttress provides a modern material link to the existing Hale brick used on the home.
The internal setting houses a kitchen, dining and family rooms. A split-level defines the dining space whilst maintaining an open-plan form. Visual and physical connectivity with the garden is enhanced and sunlight penetration optimised.
You can see how the use of a buttress has allowed for a column-free setting for the dining room. Having so much natural light enter inside is a blessing for the owners.
The open corner to the dining room allows for real open-air dining. The stylish armchair positioned in the sunlight shows off this fact.
A 'timber tunnel' links the existing home to the new kitchen and dining room. This transitional space makes for a fascinating connection between old and new.
Books and ornaments hosted in the shelves bring colour and personality to this all-timber space.
The outstanding aspect of the ground-floor is its size. Since the owners had so much space to work with, they opted for large statement pieces that stand out amongst the neutral scheme.
Just like in most British homes, the lounge (at the rear) features comfy seating options, which are focused in front of the television. By mounting the television on the wall, the space can remain as clutter-free as possible.
Modern tones and plenty of stylishness is on show within the featured kitchen. The hanging light fittings (within focus of the photograph) bring an industrial personality to this sleek space. An electronic stove top has been flawlessly integrated into the island bench/breakfast bar.
It's clear how much the property has been improved with the addition of the extension and internal rationalisation. The owners and their design team have done a wonderful job in breathing new life into this old nursing home.
