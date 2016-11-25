Victorian Manchester home remodel

In our latest Ideabook, we explore the remodelling of a large Victorian villa set in the Devisdale Conservation Area of Altrincham. Previously a nursing home, its current owners are gradually restoring the property to a single family dwelling with assistance from Project 3 Architects.

Due to its past use as a nursing home, and poor alterations made during the 1960's and 70's, the internal arrangement was seemingly counter to the needs of modern family living. Remodelling would fix these downfalls, with the outcome being a free-flowing and family-oriented space.

See the incredible results for yourself!