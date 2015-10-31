The Time Travelling Home

Situated within the German city of Monschau, the property we're about to present to you today is a real gem from history. Monschau's historic city centre remains a popular holiday destinations for those searching for a taste of history. The medieval townscape with its narrow streets, cobblestones and picturesque half-timbered houses, invites visitors to this unique location to linger and dream.
Located in the outer region of the city, the property is surrounded by beautiful forest, rolling hills and even has a stream that flows below. The 18th century home has recently experienced a carefully considered refurbishment and modernisation by the guiding hands of Bleibe design and architect. Let's take a look, shall we?
You really can't get more picturesque than this. Take the time to admire the amazing natural setting in which this beautiful home is located. The lucky owners not only can enjoy living inside a historical home but they have the freedom to explore untouched nature within metres of their front door.
Inside, the home boasts a new look that blends history and modernity with ease. In the communal areas, the focus of the interior design was to provide a sense of openness. A kitchen stands centrally in the space, while in the rear of the photo is the casual dining area.
Wooden flooring give a warm, homely touch to the house and balances wonderfully against the white of the kitchen island bench and ceiling. We can admire how the high gloss finish helps to reflect all the available light streaming though the windows, all the while looking sleek and contemporary.
In the living room we can see how the old wooden ceiling beams have been retained and are highlighted by a stark white lick of paint of the ceiling and the walls. Modern creature comforts have been added into the living space to ensure those staying can enjoy the best in modern living. To the rear of the picture you get a sneak peek at the master bedroom, which we will look at in detail, below.
The master bedroom is truly beautiful. Every design aspect (old and new) appears to combine and match perfectly. Drawing our attention immediately is the beautiful stone wall and structural wooden beams that have been left exposed for all to admire. These historic features are highlighted by the industrial light fixtures above and beside the king size bed. Elsewhere, the all-white scheme extends across the room and acts as the perfect canvas for the old charms of the building to be appreciated.
With direct access from the bedroom, the modernised bathroom features an intriguing mix of design ascents. The newly built window floods the space in natural light which, along with the modern light fixtures, gives the whole bathroom a welcoming and inviting atmosphere. A highlight of the space is the walk-in shower, which features translucent glass panels, resulting in a space isn't broken up by solid barriers and feels as large as possible.
Even the those staying in the spare bedroom can feel like royalty thanks to the room sharing the same wonderful material qualities as the master bathroom. A custom-made bed was built by a local furniture maker and features slide-able features. The lower bed can remain underneath to allow for the space to remain open and clutter free and when needed the bed can be easily slid out.
The design team have done a magical job in modernising this 18th century property without losing any sense of the history or old charms. All throughout the home feels like a personal retreat for the owners and is a place to be comfortable and relaxed. All in all, it's the perfect getaway.
