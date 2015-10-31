The Time Travelling Home

Situated within the German city of Monschau, the property we're about to present to you today is a real gem from history. Monschau's historic city centre remains a popular holiday destinations for those searching for a taste of history. The medieval townscape with its narrow streets, cobblestones and picturesque half-timbered houses, invites visitors to this unique location to linger and dream.

Located in the outer region of the city, the property is surrounded by beautiful forest, rolling hills and even has a stream that flows below. The 18th century home has recently experienced a carefully considered refurbishment and modernisation by the guiding hands of Bleibe design and architect. Let's take a look, shall we?