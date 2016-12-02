Your browser is out-of-date.

Really simple ideas for a really impressive entrance

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
It pains us to say it, but so many of you aren't making the most of your home entrance. We don't understand why when it's the first glimpse into your style that guests see, and a warm welcome for you at the end of a long day. Surely you want it to be special? 

If you think gorgeous and pricey have to go hand-in-hand, we're here to prove you're wrong with some real hallway gems (curated by professional interior designers) that wouldn't cost you a fortune to copy. 

Let's take a look and give your home the entrance it truly deserves!

1. Keep it clean and fresh

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
This entrance works so well because it's simple and timelessly elegant. The baskets of flowers are a lovely rustic touch that wonderfully complement the natural wood.

2. Be a little bolder with your colour selection

HALLS DE ENTRADA CHEIOS DE PERSONALIDADE, ANTARTE ANTARTE Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
If any room in your home can stand some brazen colour, we think it's your entrance. Make a real splash and setting the tone, such as using a bright runner.

3. Don't be afraid to add unique décor

Квартира в ЖК Янтарный Город, MARION STUDIO MARION STUDIO Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Multicolored
Got an eclectic taste in art and home furnishing? Don't hide away your appreciation for the avant garde in other rooms when you can make a statement with it in your hallway.

A striking piece would be amazing on the wall directly opposite your front door!

4. Embrace powerful yet pretty lighting

Einrichtungsprojekt Altbauwohnung in HH, Atmosphere Judith Thiel Atmosphere Judith Thiel Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
When only statement lighting will do, an entrance hallway will step up to the challenge and showcase it to maximum effect. 

We like to think guests should oooooh as they walk in, so something like a chandelier or wall candelabras will definitely invite that kind of reaction!

6. Try simple and symmetrical decorative pieces

Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Lamps, vases and candles all look great but they come into their own in a pair. Pretty pairings grab the attention on an entrance hall table, adding huge style to an often neglected space.

7. Turn the space into a gorgeous home gallery

Penthouse, Zurich, Studio Frey Studio Frey Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Penthouse, Zurich

When family means everything, you want to keep them close at all times so, what better way than by turning your home's entrance into a gallery of pictures of them?

Black and white photos will keep things extra stylish.

8. Don't forget the practical touches

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
miniszyk

Let's not forget that your entrance is a practical space, so having somewhere to sit as you put on or take off your shoes is a great idea. 

We love the bold choice here, which adds such a fabulous accent colour!

For more entrance inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 simple ideas that will make your entrance look beautiful.

Which of these ideas will you try in your hallway?

