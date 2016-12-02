Really simple ideas for a really impressive entrance

It pains us to say it, but so many of you aren't making the most of your home entrance. We don't understand why when it's the first glimpse into your style that guests see, and a warm welcome for you at the end of a long day. Surely you want it to be special?
If you think gorgeous and pricey have to go hand-in-hand, we're here to prove you're wrong with some real hallway gems (curated by professional interior designers) that wouldn't cost you a fortune to copy.
Let's take a look and give your home the entrance it truly deserves!
This entrance works so well because it's simple and timelessly elegant. The baskets of flowers are a lovely rustic touch that wonderfully complement the natural wood.
If any room in your home can stand some brazen colour, we think it's your entrance. Make a real splash and setting the tone, such as using a bright runner.
Got an eclectic taste in art and home furnishing? Don't hide away your appreciation for the avant garde in other rooms when you can make a statement with it in your hallway.
A striking piece would be amazing on the wall directly opposite your front door!
When only statement lighting will do, an entrance hallway will step up to the challenge and showcase it to maximum effect.
We like to think guests should
oooooh as they walk in, so something like a chandelier or wall candelabras will definitely invite that kind of reaction!
Lamps, vases and candles all look great but they come into their own in a pair. Pretty pairings grab the attention on an entrance hall table, adding huge style to an often neglected space.
When family means everything, you want to keep them close at all times so, what better way than by turning your home's entrance into a gallery of pictures of them?
Black and white photos will keep things extra stylish.
Let's not forget that your entrance is a practical space, so having somewhere to sit as you put on or take off your shoes is a great idea.
We love the bold choice here, which adds such a fabulous accent colour!
