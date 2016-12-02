Really simple ideas for a really impressive entrance

It pains us to say it, but so many of you aren't making the most of your home entrance. We don't understand why when it's the first glimpse into your style that guests see, and a warm welcome for you at the end of a long day. Surely you want it to be special?

If you think gorgeous and pricey have to go hand-in-hand, we're here to prove you're wrong with some real hallway gems (curated by professional interior designers) that wouldn't cost you a fortune to copy.

Let's take a look and give your home the entrance it truly deserves!