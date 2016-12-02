17 cleaning tips that work better than stuff you buy

We're willing to bet cleaning your home isn't your favourite activity? And it's made all the more frustrating when expensive cleaning products don't do the job they promise to. But did you know there are a host of store cupboard ingredients that will?
For just a fraction of the cost of the products you normally buy (which claim to be endorsed by professionals), you could have a brighter, fresher home that stays far cleaner for longer.
Why not take a look at these fantastic tips and try them for yourself? Perhaps your answer to a gleaming white kitchen can be found in your cupboards!
Use a homemade cleaner comprising of white vinegar, baking soda and lemon juice with a melamine sponge.
With microfibre cloths and white vinegar. Or just use newspaper and vinegar!
By sprinkling baking soda and essential oils all over them, before vacuuming a few hours later.
By adding baking soda to your washing machine.
By adding wool dryer balls to your tumble dryer.
Add white vinegar, citric acid or flat coke to your toilet bowl.
Spray on, leave for 30 minutes then simply rinse off.
Keep a melamine sponge in the bathroom so you can wipe the shower screen as you wash. A spritz of lemon juice also helps!
By soaking them in white vinegar overnight.
With hydrogen peroxide or white vinegar, then add tee tree oil to prevent it coming back.
By pouring baking soda and white vinegar into your plug holes, leaving for 15 minutes then rinsing with hot water.
Yes, this really does work!
By cleaning the plug hole with a toothbrush and fresh lemon juice.
With a white vinegar and baking soda solution that's left to soak for 30 minutes.
By wiping them thoroughly with a vinegar soaked sponge.
By using orange essential oil.
