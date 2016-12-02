17 cleaning tips that work better than stuff you buy

We're willing to bet cleaning your home isn't your favourite activity? And it's made all the more frustrating when expensive cleaning products don't do the job they promise to. But did you know there are a host of store cupboard ingredients that will?

For just a fraction of the cost of the products you normally buy (which claim to be endorsed by professionals), you could have a brighter, fresher home that stays far cleaner for longer.

Why not take a look at these fantastic tips and try them for yourself? Perhaps your answer to a gleaming white kitchen can be found in your cupboards!