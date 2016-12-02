Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 cleaning tips that work better than stuff you buy

press profile homify press profile homify
Classic, yet Contemporary, Rencraft Rencraft Classic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

We're willing to bet cleaning your home isn't your favourite activity? And it's made all the more frustrating when expensive cleaning products don't do the job they promise to. But did you know there are a host of store cupboard ingredients that will? 

For just a fraction of the cost of the products you normally buy (which claim to be endorsed by professionals), you could have a brighter, fresher home that stays far cleaner for longer.

Why not take a look at these fantastic tips and try them for yourself? Perhaps your answer to a gleaming white kitchen can be found in your cupboards!

1. For dazzling bathroom suites.

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern bathroom
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

Use a homemade cleaner comprising of white vinegar, baking soda and lemon juice with a melamine sponge.

2. Make your windows and mirrors shine

'Rido' unique design surface sideboard homify Dining roomDressers & sideboards
homify

'Rido' unique design surface sideboard

homify
homify
homify

With microfibre cloths and white vinegar. Or just use newspaper and vinegar!

3. Eliminate rug odours

PLANTATION RUG, The Plantation Rug Company The Plantation Rug Company HouseholdTextiles
The Plantation Rug Company

PLANTATION RUG

The Plantation Rug Company
The Plantation Rug Company
The Plantation Rug Company

By sprinkling baking soda and essential oils all over them, before vacuuming a few hours later.

4. Brighten your whites and kill bad smells

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

By adding baking soda to your washing machine.

5. Cut your drying time in half

Modello HOPE, RAB ARREDO BAGNO RAB ARREDO BAGNO BathroomStorage
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

By adding wool dryer balls to your tumble dryer.

6. For a sparkling limescale-free finish overnight

Toilet 2 Universal Pride Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
Universal Pride Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

Toilet 2

Universal Pride Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
Universal Pride Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
Universal Pride Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

Add white vinegar, citric acid or flat coke to your toilet bowl.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Use a water and citric acid mixture to clean your bath

Bath Daman of Witham Ltd Modern bathroom
Daman of Witham Ltd

Bath

Daman of Witham Ltd
Daman of Witham Ltd
Daman of Witham Ltd

Spray on, leave for 30 minutes then simply rinse off.

8. Prevent water marks in your shower

Just trays, Just Trays Just Trays Modern bathroom
Just Trays

Just trays

Just Trays
Just Trays
Just Trays

Keep a melamine sponge in the bathroom so you can wipe the shower screen as you wash. A spritz of lemon juice also helps!

9. Remove water marks and limescale from taps

NEOCIM Patch Classic Noir homify BathroomDecoration Ceramic ceramics,ceramic tiles,bath floor,bathroom floor,bathroom walls,bathroom,bath
homify

NEOCIM Patch Classic Noir

homify
homify
homify

By soaking them in white vinegar overnight.

10. Get rid of silicone sealant mildew

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

With hydrogen peroxide or white vinegar, then add tee tree oil to prevent it coming back.

11. Unclog your drains

Bathroom 1 view Temza design and build BathroomBathtubs & showers
Temza design and build

Bathroom 1 view

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

By pouring baking soda and white vinegar into your plug holes, leaving for 15 minutes then rinsing with hot water.

12. Clean any copper kitchen items with ketchup

Stainless steel plate racks, The Plate Rack The Plate Rack KitchenCabinets & shelves
The Plate Rack

Stainless steel plate racks

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

Yes, this really does work!

13. Banish bad sink smells

Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback Affleck Property Services KitchenSinks & taps Metallic/Silver
Affleck Property Services

Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback

Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

By cleaning the plug hole with a toothbrush and fresh lemon juice.

14. Clean extra grimy cookers

Diseñamos tus espacios para hacerte vivir BUENOS MOMENTOS, IROKA IROKA KitchenStorage
IROKA

IROKA
IROKA
IROKA

With a white vinegar and baking soda solution that's left to soak for 30 minutes.

15. Remove fruit waxes

Fruit pyramide Shigeki Yamamoto Dining roomAccessories & decoration
Shigeki Yamamoto

Fruit pyramide

Shigeki Yamamoto
Shigeki Yamamoto
Shigeki Yamamoto

By wiping them thoroughly with a vinegar soaked sponge.

16. Banish fishy odours

Module wallpaper, U2 U2 Walls & flooringWallpaper
U2

U2
U2
U2

By rubbing cooking surfaces with lemon rind or vinegar.

17. Remove stubborn sticker residue

Motifs floraux , wall-art.fr wall-art.fr Walls & flooringWall tattoos
wall-art.fr

wall-art.fr
wall-art.fr
wall-art.fr

By using orange essential oil.

If you love discovering new and easy cleaning techniques, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 gleaming cleaning tips for meticulous homeowners.

Flawless Victorian home extension and loft conversion
Do you have any more sneaky cleaning tips to share?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks