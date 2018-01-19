Your browser is out-of-date.

11 Annoying Things that Guests Do in Your House

Wren Cottage, Hart Design and Construction Hart Design and Construction Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
We can feel ourselves getting steamed up already just thinking about nightmare guests from hell we've had in our homes. Nevertheless, regardless of how annoyed we might get, we need to get you genned up on what the most annoying guest traits are so you can tackle them! 

The last thing you need is someone in your home who doesn't understand the meaning of bathroom courtesy or shows a flagrant disregard for all of your interior designer's hard work.

Read on and arm yourself before your next visitors arrive with our top no-nos for house guests…

1. Leaving doors open

Single Storey Extension, Roxborough Rd II, London Building Renovation London Building Renovation Modern kitchen
London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

It's a waste of heating and, more to the point, it's simply rude. Were they born in a barn? 

If the answer is no, they have no excuse for leaving your doors open when you've specifically shut them and got your house to a comfortable temperature.

2. Creating a mess or leaving clutter around

Natürliches Wohnzimmer , Allnatura Allnatura Living roomStorage
Allnatura
Allnatura

We understand people might not know where things belong in your home, but that's no reason to simply leave used plates and other items just laying around. 

We're pretty sure they could ask where things need to go.

3. Taking it upon themselves to 'help' you by cleaning

Bona Spray Mop Bona Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Bona
Bona

Don't confuse a helping hand with the washing up with an uninvited foray with the vacuum cleaner. One is genuinely helpful whilst the other is a passive-aggressive way of saying your home is dirty!

4. Not observing bathroom schedules or etiquette

Schoolmasters build different Modern bathroom
build different
build different

Every household has a bathroom schedule or some unwritten rules that make perfect sense, so why do some guests not respect them?

5. Arriving too early

Nice Time Clock dESIGNoBJECT.it HouseholdAccessories & decoration Metal Black clock,wall clock,wall decoration,black,white,metal,minimal,minimal design,font,time,orologio,orologio design
dESIGNoBJECT.it
dESIGNoBJECT.it

There is a reason for giving guests a specific time to arrive… so you can be ready for them.

When visitors turn up early, you aren't at your best or quite ready up for entertaining so their arrival can fall flat. You could try telling them to wait in the car for a few minutes!

6. Not making the bed

LUXURY EIGHT BETTWÄSCHE, 8 The Luxury Bed Co. 8 The Luxury Bed Co. BedroomTextiles
8 The Luxury Bed Co.
8 The Luxury Bed Co.

Oh, come on! Some of us even make the bed in a hotel room, so how can you possibly think not making the bed in someone else's home is acceptable? 

More to the point, why are you friends with them and inviting them over?

7. Snooping in private rooms

SS16 Style Guide - Coastal Elegance - Home Office/Study LuxDeco Country style study/office Beige office,study,home office
LuxDeco
LuxDeco

Are we all a little bit nosey? Of course we are, but we certainly wouldn't try to have a snoop around rooms that are clearly out of bounds, like offices. 

Perhaps you should lock the door just to be safe.

8. Not warning you about specific dietary requirements

Dining area Ghar360
Ghar360
Ghar360

This is nothing short of rude and unnecessary. If someone has a dietary requirement that's complicated or vital for their health, they have a responsibility to tell you because you're not a mind reader.

And being picky isn't the same thing! Those people can eat whatever you serve them and say thank you.

9. Being anti-social

Balham SW12 Hyde Farm Estate , Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern living room
Clara Bee
Clara Bee

Guests that stay in their room for most of the visit just seem a little odd to us. If you experience one of these, perhaps don't invite them to stay again, or hold off until they develop some social skills?

10. Not knowing when to enjoy quiet time

Balham SW12 Hyde Farm Estate , Clara Bee Clara Bee Modern kitchen
Clara Bee
Clara Bee

On the other end of the spectrum are guests that never give you a moment's peace. If you're trying to cook or concentrate on something, try diverting them to a bookshelf to keep them quiet and occupied.

11. Ignoring your 'no shoes' policy

Boot Warmer Hart Design and Construction Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

If there are shoes by the door, it's a safe bet that no shoes are worn in the house.

We all know that if you're in doubt, you should just ask. Therefore, anyone that simply traipses through your home wearing their shoes should be struck off the Christmas card list!

For more home visit ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Surprise visit? How to clean the house in 5 minutes!

​The super modern (and eco-friendly) house of Bremen
What other things annoy you when guests visit?

