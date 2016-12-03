Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A small home that'll leave you in awe!

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

We love seeing smaller homes and how they have maximised the potential for space because, let's be honest, not many of us are living in mansions these days. 

Today's studio apartment is gorgeous to look at but also has a host of amazing storage and privacy solutions, which are all designed to make more of a tiny space and they succeeded, big time! 

Clearly curated by an interior designer that has known the struggle of living in a small space, every nuance of room has been put to great use, thereby coming together to create a vibe we'd be more than happy to come home to every day. 

How about you?

A little bit of contrast

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Because of the small nature of this apartment, white walls are the norm as they help to keep everything looking bigger and less cluttered. However, we love the use of dark grey cabinets and a black worktop as the contrast with the walls adds more edge and contemporary styling. 

That patterned floor is perfection, perfectly blending with the units, and sticking to a slim worktop is another clever space enhancing trick.

22 m² of heaven

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Didn't we tell you that this small apartment loses nothing because of its petite proportions? 

Parquet flooring, separate bathroom and kitchen areas and a mezzanine bedroom keep this feeling like an upmarket space, whilst setting the tone for what colours would work here. 

Living small can be tough but we'd take on the challenge here!

Scaled back

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can still enjoy lots of style in a small bathroom if you keep the additions dialled down. You can see what we mean here, as a little vanity unit and tightly packed in suite offer everything you'd need without drowning out any extra floor space.  

A wall-mounted heated towel rail is a fantastic idea, which offers practicality as well as some polished style. And those mosaic tiles are a gorgeous way to add proportional décor!

Little but luxurious

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sofa? Check. Coffee table? Check. What else do you really need in a living room? 

The addition of a pretty mirror and the polished parquet are bonuses you can't ignore, as are the original exposed roof beams and… is that a delightful looking terrace?

Extra space where you need it

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

When living in a beautiful city, it's always nice to have some great views from your home and this apartment has taken care of that with a stunning terrace.

The use of artificial grass as a base cover is inspired, making this space feel much more of a garden, while colourful furniture adds a designer touch.

It has to be said that the wooden fencing actually looks better than a lot of gardens!

Clever storage

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

It doesn't matter how minimally you live, you'll always collect a certain number of belongings that have to be homed, which can quickly become very difficult in a small home. 

These inset wall niches are fabulous as they take care of all storage needs without needing the room to sacrifice any floor space. The funky shapes also help to maintain the high-end feel throughout the apartment.

Cosy and comfortable

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

As you saw earlier, the bedroom area is housed up on a mezzanine, above the kitchen and bathroom, and what a space it is. 

Tucked in and cosy, this gorgeous bed, that's big enough for two, would make us count the minutes until it was time to go to sleep! A skylight adds a touch of magic that's hard to beat and a slimline shelf offers all the storage for bedtime reading that you'd ever need. 

You see? Small really can be beautiful!

For more small home ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Silly decisions people often make in small bathrooms.

17 cleaning tips that work better than stuff you buy
Did this small home given you any good ideas?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks