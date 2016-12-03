A small home that'll leave you in awe!

We love seeing smaller homes and how they have maximised the potential for space because, let's be honest, not many of us are living in mansions these days.
Today's studio apartment is gorgeous to look at but also has a host of amazing storage and privacy solutions, which are all designed to make more of a tiny space and they succeeded, big time!
Clearly curated by an interior designer that has known the struggle of living in a small space, every nuance of room has been put to great use, thereby coming together to create a vibe we'd be more than happy to come home to every day.
How about you?
Because of the small nature of this apartment, white walls are the norm as they help to keep everything looking bigger and less cluttered. However, we love the use of dark grey cabinets and a black worktop as the contrast with the walls adds more edge and contemporary styling.
That patterned floor is perfection, perfectly blending with the units, and sticking to a slim worktop is another clever space enhancing trick.
Didn't we tell you that this small apartment loses nothing because of its petite proportions?
Parquet flooring, separate bathroom and kitchen areas and a mezzanine bedroom keep this feeling like an upmarket space, whilst setting the tone for what colours would work here.
Living small can be tough but we'd take on the challenge here!
You can still enjoy lots of style in a small bathroom if you keep the additions dialled down. You can see what we mean here, as a little vanity unit and tightly packed in suite offer everything you'd need without drowning out any extra floor space.
A wall-mounted heated towel rail is a fantastic idea, which offers practicality as well as some polished style. And those mosaic tiles are a gorgeous way to add proportional décor!
Sofa? Check. Coffee table? Check. What else do you really need in a living room?
The addition of a pretty mirror and the polished parquet are bonuses you can't ignore, as are the original exposed roof beams and… is that a delightful looking terrace?
When living in a beautiful city, it's always nice to have some great views from your home and this apartment has taken care of that with a stunning terrace.
The use of artificial grass as a base cover is inspired, making this space feel much more of a garden, while colourful furniture adds a designer touch.
It has to be said that the wooden fencing actually looks better than a lot of gardens!
It doesn't matter how minimally you live, you'll always collect a certain number of belongings that have to be homed, which can quickly become very difficult in a small home.
These inset wall niches are fabulous as they take care of all storage needs without needing the room to sacrifice any floor space. The funky shapes also help to maintain the high-end feel throughout the apartment.
As you saw earlier, the bedroom area is housed up on a mezzanine, above the kitchen and bathroom, and what a space it is.
Tucked in and cosy, this gorgeous bed, that's big enough for two, would make us count the minutes until it was time to go to sleep! A skylight adds a touch of magic that's hard to beat and a slimline shelf offers all the storage for bedtime reading that you'd ever need.
You see? Small really can be beautiful!
