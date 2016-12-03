A small home that'll leave you in awe!

We love seeing smaller homes and how they have maximised the potential for space because, let's be honest, not many of us are living in mansions these days.

Today's studio apartment is gorgeous to look at but also has a host of amazing storage and privacy solutions, which are all designed to make more of a tiny space and they succeeded, big time!

Clearly curated by an interior designer that has known the struggle of living in a small space, every nuance of room has been put to great use, thereby coming together to create a vibe we'd be more than happy to come home to every day.

How about you?