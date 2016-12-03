Clever tricks to overcome your small bathroom pains

A small bathroom shouldn't be a big deal but so many of you seem to think it is. We want to put a stop to that thought process, so decided to show you some super ways that you can get much more from your small bathroom.

You'll be shocked how stylish and sleek these spaces are and, when you really think about how much time you spend in there, do you need a room the size of a stately home? We don't think so, and nor do the bathroom designers who expertly turned these tiny spaces into terrific spa-like areas.

Take a look and get inspired!