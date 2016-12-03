Clever tricks to overcome your small bathroom pains

A small bathroom shouldn't be a big deal but so many of you seem to think it is. We want to put a stop to that thought process, so decided to show you some super ways that you can get much more from your small bathroom.
You'll be shocked how stylish and sleek these spaces are and, when you really think about how much time you spend in there, do you need a room the size of a stately home? We don't think so, and nor do the bathroom designers who expertly turned these tiny spaces into terrific spa-like areas.
Take a look and get inspired!
When your bathroom is small but you need a lot of storage for towels, toiletries and more, consider building inset shelves into your walls. They won't shrink the footprint of the room and look amazing when you light them up!
When you add mirror panels to an entire wall you do two things: (1) up the style factor significantly and (2) make the space seem twice the size it actually is.
A small bathroom can accommodate a huge amount of mirrors and will look fantastic.
We know it's called a bath-room, but that isn't a prescriptive term.
A small space will do well to only have a shower as they take up far less space and, when you choose the right one, will add contemporary flair like no bathtub ever could.
You might fancy the idea of a black bathroom but, if the space is tiny, it's going to feel like you're washing in a tiny cardboard.
White really is the best wall colour for petite bathrooms but please don't think of it as dull… just look at the textures you can enjoy instead of colour!
Pedestals are so last year, especially when it comes to trying to claw back as much floor space as possible. Wall-mounted suite items, such as sinks and toilets, are definitely the way to go.
We support you wholeheartedly if you're desperate to add some colour to your small bathroom, but try to keep it subtle. A statement shower curtain, or perhaps some vivid towels, will be more than enough.
Small doesn't need to mean basic, so don't feel like you have to scrimp on the beautiful, high-end additions. Fancy soaps? Yes, please! A lovely vase with some flowers? Of course!
You should feel pampered in your bathroom.
The dreaded 's' word that strike fear into the hearts of small homeowners.
Your bathroom storage can be super simple but still effective, so how about floating wall shelves for bulky items and a cabinet that has a mirrored door?
See? That wasn't too painful!
Rather then cluttering up a shower caddy, think about having separate wall-mounted dispensers and toiletry holders.
Easy to install, you can have as many as you need and they won't look bad. How about everyone having their own caddy to keep organised? Now there's an idea!
For lots more small bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Godsend storage ideas for your small bathroom.