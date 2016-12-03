Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Clever tricks to overcome your small bathroom pains

press profile homify press profile homify
Элегантность эргономики, Lotos Design Lotos Design Modern bathroom Stone Beige
Loading admin actions …

A small bathroom shouldn't be a big deal but so many of you seem to think it is. We want to put a stop to that thought process, so decided to show you some super ways that you can get much more from your small bathroom. 

You'll be shocked how stylish and sleek these spaces are and, when you really think about how much time you spend in there, do you need a room the size of a stately home? We don't think so, and nor do the bathroom designers who expertly turned these tiny spaces into terrific spa-like areas. 

Take a look and get inspired!

1. Add inset shelving

Элегантность эргономики, Lotos Design Lotos Design Modern bathroom Stone Beige
Lotos Design

Lotos Design
Lotos Design
Lotos Design

When your bathroom is small but you need a lot of storage for towels, toiletries and more, consider building inset shelves into your walls. They won't shrink the footprint of the room and look amazing when you light them up!

2. Use mirrors to good effect

Apartamento Rua Pirapetinga - Piratininga Arquitetos + JPG.ARQ, Piratininga Arquitetos Associados Piratininga Arquitetos Associados Minimalist bathroom
Piratininga Arquitetos Associados

Piratininga Arquitetos Associados
Piratininga Arquitetos Associados
Piratininga Arquitetos Associados

When you add mirror panels to an entire wall you do two things: (1) up the style factor significantly and (2) make the space seem twice the size it actually is. 

A small bathroom can accommodate a huge amount of mirrors and will look fantastic.

3. Have a shower instead of a bath

homify Minimalist bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We know it's called a bath-room, but that isn't a prescriptive term. 

A small space will do well to only have a shower as they take up far less space and, when you choose the right one, will add contemporary flair like no bathtub ever could.

4. Pick your colour scheme carefully

Dom na Różanym Potoku , Neostudio Architekci Neostudio Architekci Modern bathroom
Neostudio Architekci

Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci

You might fancy the idea of a black bathroom but, if the space is tiny, it's going to feel like you're washing in a tiny cardboard. 

White really is the best wall colour for petite bathrooms but please don't think of it as dull… just look at the textures you can enjoy instead of colour!

5. Choose floating suite items

Departamento CONESA, Trua arqruitectura Trua arqruitectura BathroomShelves
Trua arqruitectura

Trua arqruitectura
Trua arqruitectura
Trua arqruitectura

Pedestals are so last year, especially when it comes to trying to claw back as much floor space as possible. Wall-mounted suite items, such as sinks and toilets, are definitely the way to go.

6. Include bright colours in small doses

homify Industrial style bathroom Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

We support you wholeheartedly if you're desperate to add some colour to your small bathroom, but try to keep it subtle. A statement shower curtain, or perhaps some vivid towels, will be more than enough.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Go all out on the luxury accessories

homify BathroomTextiles & accessories Copper/Bronze/Brass Metallic/Silver
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small doesn't need to mean basic, so don't feel like you have to scrimp on the beautiful, high-end additions. Fancy soaps? Yes, please! A lovely vase with some flowers? Of course!

You should feel pampered in your bathroom.

8. Include as much storage as possible

2010 • Horm • Backstage, Salvatore Indriolo Salvatore Indriolo Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Salvatore Indriolo

Salvatore Indriolo
Salvatore Indriolo
Salvatore Indriolo

The dreaded 's' word that strike fear into the hearts of small homeowners. 

Your bathroom storage can be super simple but still effective, so how about floating wall shelves for bulky items and a cabinet that has a mirrored door? 

See? That wasn't too painful!

9. Use the walls

Mobiliario Fondo Baño, Salgar Salgar BathroomShelves
Salgar

Salgar
Salgar
Salgar

Rather then cluttering up a shower caddy, think about having separate wall-mounted dispensers and toiletry holders. 

Easy to install, you can have as many as you need and they won't look bad. How about everyone having their own caddy to keep organised? Now there's an idea!

For lots more small bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Godsend storage ideas for your small bathroom.

A small home that'll leave you in awe!
Which of these ideas would help your small bathroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks