15 different interior door styles to suit all tastes

Private Villa, ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH & Co. KG - Finest Interiors
Decorating your home can be a challenge. What you thought would look amazing might not actually translate too well in person and your taste will change and evolve. So when it comes to seemingly simple additions, such as interior doors, you might want to take a deep breath and give them a little more thought. 

As an important part of your décor, the interior doors you choose will directly impact the look and feel of your home furnishing. Ask any interior designer and they'll agree, so we thought it could be helpful to show you a few styles today.

Whether you're boxing in your bathroom or keeping your kitchen in full view, the doors you choose will be vital, so take a look at some of our favourites and see which could be perfect for you!

1. Modern wood doors with funky patterns

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

Make a big impact in a pared back home.

1. Classic doors with glazing panels

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Help to circulate natural light.

3. Stunning see-through glass

Praxis, quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH
quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH
quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH
quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

We love the idea of these for a kitchen. It'll feel like you're running a restaurant!

4. A funky mix of wood and white

Adamson Doors
Adamson Doors

Adamson Doors

Adamson Doors
Adamson Doors
Adamson Doors

Looks great and blends rustic and contemporary styling with ease.

5. A combination of wood and industrial motifs

Portici Walnut Glazed Door Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

Portici Walnut Glazed Door

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

These are ideal for a home that values texture.

6. Space-saving sliding doors

Schiebetüren / Raumteiler, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

When you need a little privacy in an open-plan home, these are the only choice!

7. Traditional and beautiful bi-folding doors

Revitalisierung eines Einfamilienhauses, Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh
Mayr &amp; Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh

Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh
Mayr &amp; Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh
Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh

They add such a romantic feel to a home and, when partially glazed, they look every inch the ideal boudoir doors.

8. Eye-catching with privacy glass

Glastüren, Design Vertiko 134, kepka ART
kepka ART

kepka ART
kepka ART
kepka ART

When your bathroom needs a little pick me up, nothing looks better than some incredible designer glass doors.

9. Sliding mirror doors

Segmenta wardrobe - Pictured here in natural / Silver mirror and frosted mirror Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

Segmenta wardrobe—Pictured here in natural / Silver mirror and frosted mirror

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

Great for creating a larger feel whilst also clocking up some serious cool points.

10. Constantly changing doors

Haus Hoffmann Hamburg, and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

What? we hear you ask. Well, thanks to blackboard paint, the glazed frame means you can effectively display messages and thoughts to the rest of the household!

11. Rustic doors

Casas hechas con materiales de Anticuable, Anticuable.com
Anticuable.com

Anticuable.com
Anticuable.com
Anticuable.com

They look wonderful in a traditional home! Think carved wood, hand-cut glass and beautiful features.

12. Sliding doors that disappear into a wall cavity

A different way to open up... homify
homify

A different way to open up…

homify
homify
homify

Perfect for when space is tight.

13. Doors from the future!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Made from frosted glass and with a sliding mechanism, we feel like we'll be getting beamed up somewhere.

14. A traditional look

ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH & Co. KG - Finest Interiors
ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH &amp; Co. KG—Finest Interiors

ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH & Co. KG - Finest Interiors
ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH &amp; Co. KG—Finest Interiors
ARNOLD-Möbelmanufaktur GmbH & Co. KG - Finest Interiors

If you've chosen a traditional front door for your home, you can mimic it on the inside too.

15. A touch of history

螺旋階段が素敵でクラシックなお家, 株式会社 盛匠
株式会社　盛匠

株式会社　盛匠
株式会社　盛匠
株式会社　盛匠

The wrought iron hinges and dark wood give these rustic doors a chunky, serious look. Imagine these in a period home!

If these got you thinking about doors, head on over to this Ideabook to see: How to create a fabulous front door.

Which of these doors would improve your home's interior?

