15 different interior door styles to suit all tastes

Decorating your home can be a challenge. What you thought would look amazing might not actually translate too well in person and your taste will change and evolve. So when it comes to seemingly simple additions, such as interior doors, you might want to take a deep breath and give them a little more thought.
As an important part of your décor, the interior doors you choose will directly impact the look and feel of your home furnishing. Ask any interior designer and they'll agree, so we thought it could be helpful to show you a few styles today.
Whether you're boxing in your bathroom or keeping your kitchen in full view, the doors you choose will be vital, so take a look at some of our favourites and see which could be perfect for you!
Make a big impact in a pared back home.
We love the idea of these for a kitchen. It'll feel like you're running a restaurant!
Looks great and blends rustic and contemporary styling with ease.
These are ideal for a home that values texture.
When you need a little privacy in an open-plan home, these are the only choice!
They add such a romantic feel to a home and, when partially glazed, they look every inch the ideal boudoir doors.
When your bathroom needs a little pick me up, nothing looks better than some incredible designer glass doors.
Great for creating a larger feel whilst also clocking up some serious cool points.
What? we hear you ask. Well, thanks to blackboard paint, the glazed frame means you can effectively display messages and thoughts to the rest of the household!
They look wonderful in a traditional home! Think carved wood, hand-cut glass and beautiful features.
Perfect for when space is tight.
Made from frosted glass and with a sliding mechanism, we feel like we'll be getting beamed up somewhere.
If you've chosen a traditional front door for your home, you can mimic it on the inside too.
The wrought iron hinges and dark wood give these rustic doors a chunky, serious look. Imagine these in a period home!
