The 19th Century House with gorgeous interiors

One of 14 semi-detached houses dating from the early 19th Century, this house was one of the earliest to be built on its street and would have originally had the benefit of a large garden to the rear. As years passed and land became a much sought after commodity, however, mews properties were constructed at the back, followed by extensions to the original houses themselves. By 2011 this house had been changed to such an extent that it's interior became dark and oppressive, while the garden was reduced to two small, barely useful courtyards. That's when a dramatic change occurred.
Planning permission was granted to demolish the two existing properties on the site, while retaining the historic façade, to create one amazing and incredibly luxurious family home that boasts five bedrooms, pool, spa, cinema room, staff flat and even joins to a mews house to offer a further two bedrooms and bathrooms for guests! 12ft ceilings, perfectly manicured gardens and a neutral design scheme are all in place to support the ultimate luxe nature of the build and the result is simply spectacular.
Let's take a look around this perfect townhouse and see if you are surprised by everything it has to offer!
Nash Baker have created something truly special here: a house that gives off a sense of authoritative elegance, while not alluding to what the interior styling or architecture is like at all. In fact, you'd be forgiven for assuming that opulent antique furniture, busy wallpaper and heavy fabrics would be prevalent in every room but how wrong you would be.
There is no denying that the front of this house is beautiful and that the classic styling, bespoke railings, elegant hedging and upmarket feel all combine to give a sense of what might be found inside. You are probably wrong, however.
We bet this is a shock! An utterly amazing space, this open plan kitchen, dining and living room has been created to open up the house and let in the natural light that the house was so desperately craving.
Enormous slices of glazing break up what could have been a very ordinary extension and offer almost panoramic views and light access, all of which really elevate this room into the upper echelons of house design.
Finishing functional spaces in bright white, to help maximise the perceived size of the space, we think it is a master stroke to make social elements a little softer in tone, such as the wooden dining set and cream sofas. A truly stunning and surprising addition!
There's definitely no sign of heavy, overly-patterned curtains here, in fact, there are no curtains at all as this living room has been decorated in a wonderfully classic yet modern style.
Nothing in the way of unnecessary items has been included, leaving just chic, easy to navigate spaces, comfortable sofas and eye-catching lighting solutions. A wonderful combination of sharp lines and graceful curves, the furniture and accessories work well together, almost in a playful dance and ensure that though comfort is clearly the main mandate in this space, a lot of consideration has also been given to aesthetics.
It's striking attention to detail that really sets builds apart, especially in today's competitive marketplace, so when something as simple as a transitional staircase can be thought of as truly stunning, you know you have found a property worth talking about.
Sleek, white and angular ceiling segments are being offset by the curvature of the bannister here, which has been tonally matched to the fabulous door frames to add a sense of depth and richness to this corridor. Every colour is a variation on a neutrals theme and the overall palette of whites, coffees and creams all swirl together so naturally that there really is a flow to this space, despite it being simply a landing.
We had no doubts that the bedrooms would have been finished in a suitably calm and pared back style, but this really is something else, isn't it?
Again, the palette of light browns, ecru and crisp white is working so harmoniously that we are feeling sleepy just looking at the bed and, of course, we know that the cotton thread of those sheets will be gargantuan.
Understated art brings a quiet nod to the personality and tastes of the house owners and with just a tiny slither of an accent colour creeping in, in the form of green cushions and throws that subtly accentuate the pale pistachio on the walls, this is one cohesive and perfectly muted room. Heaven!
What could be better than installing a basement swimming pool in your newly restored townhouse? If there is something better, we can't think of it. Or it has already been included in this home, which is quickly proving itself to be beyond compare!
The sheer amount of luxe marble that has been used here turns what is already an extravagant inclusion into an aspirational element that many of us could only dream of owning. We love how simply the space has been accessorised, with glass lantern candle holders and some well placed greenery all preventing this underground haven from taking itself too seriously or becoming too pompous.
Well we did ask what could be more indulgent than including a swimming pool in your build didn't we and this seems to be the answer; a personal home cinema room!
Straying only slightly from the standard colour scheme, the use of a dark wood panelled wall here adds a new sense of drama and brings elements of the outdoors in, a much needed addition to any underground or subterranean space.
Natural materials and neutral colours have long been the best of design friends and this cinema room does little to break them up. A dramatic, cosy and fantastically family-orientated space, we feel sure this is one of the favourite rooms in the house.
While many homes now include a study, it is unlikely that a great number of them have one as large or sparsely decorated as this one.
Following through on the
less is more design theme, this office has been kitted out simply and perfunctorily, with the desk sitting in the centre of the floor. A wonderfully calm room, we like the use of a darker wall colour that seems to signify that this is a spot for serious activities and business only; a useful tool for maintaining productive areas even in a busy family house.
Selected artwork adorns the walls and helps to tie this room to the rest of the house but knowing how lovely the garden is, we aren't sure we would get too much work done in here!
Slide the glass windows of the study all the way back and this is what you will see; a wonderfully well thought out and space savvy garden that is as relaxing and chic as the rest of the house.
A fabulously private and pretty spot, the garden is ideal for socialising and relaxing in summer and we can imagine many happy al fresco dining events taking place here. By keeping the garden furniture angular in style, it happily ties in with the wider design aesthetic and mirrors the simple soft furnishing choices that have been opted for inside.
A frankly mind-blowing property, we think this surprising transformation is something so special that it will be used as inspiration for other renovations for many years to come.
