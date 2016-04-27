The 19th Century House with gorgeous interiors

One of 14 semi-detached houses dating from the early 19th Century, this house was one of the earliest to be built on its street and would have originally had the benefit of a large garden to the rear. As years passed and land became a much sought after commodity, however, mews properties were constructed at the back, followed by extensions to the original houses themselves. By 2011 this house had been changed to such an extent that it's interior became dark and oppressive, while the garden was reduced to two small, barely useful courtyards. That's when a dramatic change occurred.

Planning permission was granted to demolish the two existing properties on the site, while retaining the historic façade, to create one amazing and incredibly luxurious family home that boasts five bedrooms, pool, spa, cinema room, staff flat and even joins to a mews house to offer a further two bedrooms and bathrooms for guests! 12ft ceilings, perfectly manicured gardens and a neutral design scheme are all in place to support the ultimate luxe nature of the build and the result is simply spectacular.

Let's take a look around this perfect townhouse and see if you are surprised by everything it has to offer!