Star Sign Series: The Scorpio Home

It's time for the next instalment of our zodiac living series and now, after the lovely Libra took centre stage last month, it is the turn of the star sign Scorpio (October 23-November 21).

So what types of houses and furnishing styles best suit a Scorpio? A water sign, people who are Scorpio are generally considered to be calm but also passionate and versatile. They can seem a little mysterious and not infrequently demonstrate a slight taste for drama but don't see these as negatives! They are also fiercely loyal , devoted and profound.

The home of a Scorpio usually carries a very personal signature and is characterised by individual nuances and dynamic installations so let's take a look at what we think makes the perfect Scorpio house!