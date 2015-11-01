Star Sign Series: The Scorpio Home

It's time for the next instalment of our zodiac living series and now, after the lovely Libra took centre stage last month, it is the turn of the star sign Scorpio (October 23-November 21).
So what types of houses and furnishing styles best suit a Scorpio? A water sign, people who are Scorpio are generally considered to be calm but also passionate and versatile. They can seem a little mysterious and not infrequently demonstrate a slight taste for drama but don't see these as negatives! They are also fiercely loyal , devoted and profound.
The home of a Scorpio usually carries a very personal signature and is characterised by individual nuances and dynamic installations so let's take a look at what we think makes the perfect Scorpio house!
As a star sign, Scorpios are never more happy than when socialising with good friends, but in life there must always be balance and so they also need time for themselves. A Scorpio will often look for a retreat where they can live in peace and may isolate themselves from too much hustle and bustle, when given the chance, so we think that a beautiful and secluded home with a garden or an apartment away from the city noise would be ideal.
We love the dark drama of this property, from C95, as it offers all the seclusion and style that any Scorpio would want, while still being a stunning and intriguing build.
The passionate, mysterious side of Scorpios is reflected in their preferred colour choices, as people of this star sign are not afraid of strong, dark and opulent tones. Delicate pastel shades and clinical white on white are considered too ordinary for a Scorpio and instead, you'll find noble black, intense wine red, elegant dark grey and rich blue tones are all put to great use as contrasting shades.
In addition to dark, opulent colours, materials will need to be of the highest possible quality and must radiate a quiet and understated luxe. Wit this in mind, leather, rare woods, marble and metal should all feature strongly in a Scorpio design aesthetic.
When choosing furniture for a Scorpio house, budget will depend heavily on individual preferences. From antiques to unusual designer pieces, everything is of interest and a contender to be taken back to a cohesive and high end home.
Though this is a star sign that is never adverse to a touch of luxury and comfort, functionality and cosiness remain extremely high on their list of priorities and with this in mind, we can imagine well worn leather sofas contrasting perfectly with brand new coffee tables and gilded mirrors to create a very special living room.
An over zealous approach to accessories and decorative pieces without is not something you are likely to find in a Scorpio home. Of course there will be some dramatic statement pieces included, such as a chandelier, large ornamental mirror or perhaps a couple of cosy cushions or candles but going overboard is just not in a Scorpio's nature.
This is very much a star sign that sees the benefit of restraint and a calm approach so, rather than useless trinkets, a Scorpio is far more likely to invest in opaque curtains to ensure that their privacy is protected and that their home remains a retreat from the outside world.
An artistic star sign, many Scorpios are very skilled artisans and have a natural propensity to want to express themselves creatively. With this in mind, self-built or specially restored furniture pieces can often be found in a Scorpio home but, happy to work with what they have, Scorpios are not against upcycling and repurposing either and generally demonstrate a lot of talent for creating new items from old pieces.
So there you have it. A quiet retreat, away from too much civilisation, finished in dark colours, without too many accessories and filled with personalised furniture makes for the perfect Scorpio home. We don't know about you but we like the sound of it, regardless of our own star sign!
