Is your home 'best friend' proof?

Nothing completes a home quite like a much-loved and spoilt dog that really rules the roost and though you might think that designer collars, the best food and regular cuddles are all they need to be happy, don't forget that this is a two-way relationship!

Man's best friend can quickly become a home's worst nightmare if you don't think about the impact that a noisy, wet and sometimes smelly dog can have on your interior design scheme. Take a look at our tips for creating a pet-friendly, stylish and comfortable home for you and your dog and see if you can use any of them in the house you share with a special pooch!