Beautiful basement conversions

These days, with the rising cost of housing and land, we are learning to live in smaller and more confined spaces. However this can often prove difficult if you have a large or medium size family and require space for children, activities, life and work. So it makes sense when extending or renovating to ensure that your home utilises every inch of space efficiently and effectively. Enter the 'basement conversion'—an effective way to create extra domestic space without the need to purchase additional land, or even a new home. No matter the domestic space you require—be it a gym or workout space, a rumpus room for all your children’s knick-knacks and their pals to play in, an office to work from home, or maybe even a wing for your au pair—you'll find that a basement conversion provides an excellent way to expand your home.
Not sure where to start? Take some helpful pointers from the brilliant examples below, and start planning your new basement conversion today.
If you’re looking to undertake a basement conversion to create a usable or habitable space under your property, you will want to consult the professionals. There are many elements that go into preparing the space to ensure it is well designed, functional, liveable, and above all safe. Consider the design, excavation, construction, waterproofing and potential fit-out of your area, as well as planning approval and all other basement conversion requirements. Once the professionals have assessed your space, you will be able to start planning your interior décor and design. This brilliant example of a basement conversion shows how the space, if well designed, can feel as open and useable as the above levels of your home. Consider a light and airy design with, if possible, good access to the outdoors and suitable illumination.
One of the most important things to consider when undertaking a basement conversion is the amount of natural light that will be able to filter throughout the space. Too little light and your domestic space will feel cloistered, unhealthy and isolated. Consider skylights to illuminate your area, and take some cues from this example, which illustrates an excellent openness and luminous space.
Often with basement conversions, the area is limited by the building partitions which, more often than not, act as structural load-bearing walls. This means they cannot be easily moved, demolished or altered as this can damage the fundamental integrity of the house. For this reason it is imperative to think outside the ‘box’ and incorporate smart strategy and planning into your interior design. This galley style kitchen makes the most of a small area that is long and narrow. By thoughtful planning, this kitchen has an expansive feeling and incorporates all of the necessary kitchen conveniences whilst exploiting a poky and seemingly impractical space.
If you have plenty of subterranean land to work with, why not create something truly spectacular such as this sustainable and eco-friendly construction. To undertake a basement conversion such as this, you will want to ensure you have a highly experienced architect and design team, as well as a proven and established construction crew. The benefit of this design is the access to plentiful natural light, which brightens each room and ensures the energy is lively and buoyant.
Just because you live underground, does not mean you have to feel as though you do—this brilliant example of basement living demonstrates a spacious, contemporary and luminous space that makes the most of its floorplan and uncluttered living. To create this in your own basement conversion incorporate an uber-contemporary and sleek kitchen space, with plenty of built in storage and glass walls to maximise light.
Now for the ultimate in basement conversions—the underground swimming pool and spa space. This concept from Wilkinson Beven Design is outrageously lavish—featuring a large spa, swimming pool and entertainment space, this exemplary use of space encourages a sense of tranquillity, luxury and soothing opulence.
