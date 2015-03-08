Beautiful basement conversions

These days, with the rising cost of housing and land, we are learning to live in smaller and more confined spaces. However this can often prove difficult if you have a large or medium size family and require space for children, activities, life and work. So it makes sense when extending or renovating to ensure that your home utilises every inch of space efficiently and effectively. Enter the 'basement conversion'—an effective way to create extra domestic space without the need to purchase additional land, or even a new home. No matter the domestic space you require—be it a gym or workout space, a rumpus room for all your children’s knick-knacks and their pals to play in, an office to work from home, or maybe even a wing for your au pair—you'll find that a basement conversion provides an excellent way to expand your home.

Not sure where to start? Take some helpful pointers from the brilliant examples below, and start planning your new basement conversion today.