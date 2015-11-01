Two Houses Become One

Today on homify we are privileged to take a tour of an amazing project in Saint-Hilaire-du-Rosier, a secluded village in southern France. People choose to live in Saint-Hilaire-du-Rosier to be close to picturesque countryside and enjoy a peaceful rural lifestyle. The village and surround is home to a tight-nit community of two thousand residents where everyone knows each other by name.

A young couple with the desire to call the village home had bought two adjoining terrace houses. Their aim was to combine the two houses together to create one generous modern home that could full fill their needs well into the future. With the help of local architecture firm Lautrefabrique, they have managed to achieve what they wanted and have created their dream home. Continue reading to see how it all turned out.