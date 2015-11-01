Two Houses Become One

Today on homify we are privileged to take a tour of an amazing project in Saint-Hilaire-du-Rosier, a secluded village in southern France. People choose to live in Saint-Hilaire-du-Rosier to be close to picturesque countryside and enjoy a peaceful rural lifestyle. The village and surround is home to a tight-nit community of two thousand residents where everyone knows each other by name.
A young couple with the desire to call the village home had bought two adjoining terrace houses. Their aim was to combine the two houses together to create one generous modern home that could full fill their needs well into the future. With the help of local architecture firm Lautrefabrique, they have managed to achieve what they wanted and have created their dream home. Continue reading to see how it all turned out.
Standing in a row of charming old terraces is the newly formed home. If you look closely enough you might be able to detect very slight indications that there was originally two houses. However, most would pass by completely unaware that there were two instead of one. Despite the alterations, the historic charm of the street façade has been preserved, with the building being enhanced by a fresh coat of paint. In addition, energy efficient modern roofing and double-glazed windows have been installed to bring the home to modern standards.
The new look rear exterior contrasts compared to the front façade, expressing itself as a more contemporary inspired design. The exterior is an open façade with large panes of glazing being utilised as a key element. Modern finishes have been embraced for the timber panelling that wraps part of the home. A substantial decking area has been incorporated into the design and links seamlessly to the internal dining room via sliding doors.
Upon entering we arrive in the dining area, which is nothing short of spectacular. Huge triple height ceilings create an unbelievable sense of space, while the extensive glazing that faces the garden ensures the space is always well lit. Though the glazing may be the most spectacular design feature within the room, it’s the staircase with a floating design that really draws the gaze.
From this angle we can see how the dining area forms as one space with the kitchen to the side and a casual sitting room at the rear. Metal chairs of vintage style contrast against the simple black dining table, creating a juxtaposition between the different styles. Hanging above the table is a gigantic hanging lamp that's unlike any we've ever seen before.
This kitchen has been masterfully created for the young couple who love to entertain and cook. As you can see, it’s huge in proportions and loaded with all the best appliances and features. The kitchen island bench has been designed to be conducive to conversations and is centred in the middle of the room so anyone cooking can converse while preparing meals for everyone.
Lighting has been well considered in this kitchen, with a highlight being the red, bottle-shaped hanging lights above the island bench. Recessed spotlights further illuminate the space, leaving no corner of the room in darkness.
For an elegant look the architects have chosen a monochrome colour palette that's highlighted by the warmness of the timber cabinets and surfaces. The bespoke fittings ooze with style and modernity, subtly blending into the bathroom interior theme. A frame-less mirror installed above is not only practically placed but allows natural light to bounce throughout the space to ensure the room is always airy and illuminated.
Lautrefabrique are a highly sought after firm and are well known for their extensive design portfolio that speaks for itself. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the renovation was a resounding success.
