Choosing a classic front door for your dwelling

As the saying goes, 'first impressions last', and front doors happen to make a huge difference on your home’s initial perception. They are the first thing a guest sees before they enter your home, and the last thing they notice when they leave. For this reason it is imperative that your front door exudes the same aesthetic sensibilities that you cherish and appreciate within the rest of your domestic space. A great front door can have a huge impact of the value of your property, as well as appeal to (or deter) prospective homebuyers. So how do you choose a door? With so many options, styles and designs on the market, it can rapidly turn into a tricky and confusing undertaking. Consider the style of your home, the ambience of your dwelling, and the atmosphere you wish to evoke—pick a door that appeals to your taste, is practical, attractive, in-keeping, and above all functional.

Time to refresh your home and create some serious curb appeal—let homify suggest some sophisticated and attention-grabbing door designs to invigorate and revitalise your home.