Choosing a classic front door for your dwelling

As the saying goes, 'first impressions last', and front doors happen to make a huge difference on your home’s initial perception. They are the first thing a guest sees before they enter your home, and the last thing they notice when they leave. For this reason it is imperative that your front door exudes the same aesthetic sensibilities that you cherish and appreciate within the rest of your domestic space. A great front door can have a huge impact of the value of your property, as well as appeal to (or deter) prospective homebuyers. So how do you choose a door? With so many options, styles and designs on the market, it can rapidly turn into a tricky and confusing undertaking. Consider the style of your home, the ambience of your dwelling, and the atmosphere you wish to evoke—pick a door that appeals to your taste, is practical, attractive, in-keeping, and above all functional.
Time to refresh your home and create some serious curb appeal—let homify suggest some sophisticated and attention-grabbing door designs to invigorate and revitalise your home.
Barn style doors are deservedly popular—they evoke a sense of old-world charm and are quaintly charismatic. This barn door creates a stylish entry point for this converted home, it is rustic, beautiful and in-keeping with the architecture and design. Choose a barn door for your converted country home, or conversely, a modern home that is looking for an infusion of old-fashioned allure and a sense of shabby antiquity.
A basement entry to a home can be a tricky space to design, firstly you want to make sure the entrance is not too recessive, or the home will disappear and go unnoticed. However, a subtle door style can also present a sense of mystery and intrigue. This entrance handles the task well—the door is a French grey tone, surrounded by stark white walls that give a bright tunnel-like atmosphere to the space, whilst creating an understated focal point and entry.
When deciding on a front door hue, one of the most commonly asked questions is whether the shade should be light or dark. A light door can present and inviting ambience, friendliness and hospitable-ness. A dark door can conversely present a sense of power, mystery, and intimidation. Decide what you would like your home to say and choose a tone based on its inherent energy and mood. This example perfectly illustrates the difference a door colour can have on the overall effect of your house, the light grey-blue door contrasts against the dark black door of the neighbours home, and with each colour, a different attitude emerges.
Make a statement with your front door and incorporate some colour into the design of your entrance. This spectacular country castle-like mansion is generally quite grey and monotone with the exception of the dark magenta front entrance. By bringing some colour into your home you personalise your dwelling and inject a sense of individual originality. If your home is stone, you will luckily have a choice to incorporate many different shades into your home, try deep tones that contrast the light unvaried stone hues.
Just because you have a traditional home, does not mean you cannot have a modern or contemporary front entrance. This stunning home includes a front door made from solid timber in a rosewood hue, with a full length handle and single pane of clear glass to the right. Surprisingly this door coordinates extremely well with the traditional house style, and actually enhances the original architecture by injecting a sense of sophisticated modernity.
The glass paned front door is a timeless classic, for years people have been adding glass to their front entrances to evoke a sense of openness and cordiality. There really is no limit to which houses should incorporate glass and those that shouldn’t, talk to a professional interior designer or architect who can help you to choose the style for your glass entry.
Finally, a classic style, and one of the most beautiful front door designs available—wrought iron lattice and lacework. This style of door coordinates extremely well with heritage style homes such as English country style properties and large brick cottages. The style however is tremendously versatile, and as well as heritage architecture, wrought iron lacework can work in modern patterns and configurations for a contemporary home. For an added element of style, match the door design with adjacent window coverings for a tasteful and thoughtful entry.
