Practical and stylish wood burners

In the blustery and blisteringly cold winter months what better way to warm up than by huddling and cuddling around a nice wood burner? Wood burners emit a gentle and luxurious heat—they are stylish, practical and energy efficient, and with electricity, gas and energy costs steadily rising, it’s time to consider another way to heat the home. A wood burner, or wood-burning stove might just be your ticket to sumptuous and efficient home heating. Generally filled with firebricks or timber, sustainable methods such as eco woodchips and bio-timber are now readily available, and offer a way to warm up while staying environmentally friendly.

Want some inspiration? Check out the following great examples of wood burners below, and start thinking about your next exciting home purchase.