Practical and stylish wood burners

In the blustery and blisteringly cold winter months what better way to warm up than by huddling and cuddling around a nice wood burner? Wood burners emit a gentle and luxurious heat—they are stylish, practical and energy efficient, and with electricity, gas and energy costs steadily rising, it’s time to consider another way to heat the home. A wood burner, or wood-burning stove might just be your ticket to sumptuous and efficient home heating. Generally filled with firebricks or timber, sustainable methods such as eco woodchips and bio-timber are now readily available, and offer a way to warm up while staying environmentally friendly.
Want some inspiration? Check out the following great examples of wood burners below, and start thinking about your next exciting home purchase.
Do you have an open fire that is underused or perhaps completely disused? Consider a wood burner in its place, you not only benefit from the convenience of a modern appliance, but keep the heritage allure of the existing fireplace. If you choose to insert or incorporate a wood burner into your home, consider the style of your surrounds—is your space modern and contemporary? Or charming and quaint? The different atmosphere of your décor and decoration will greatly impact the style of wood burner you choose. If you are unsure which to go for, speak to a professional, they will be able to assist you in picking the best possible burner for your dwelling.
The central huddling point, a living room requisite, a focal-point for the space, and one that is comfortable, warm and homely. This example illustrates the benefit of a wood burner in a central location. The extensive glass and concertina doors to the rear wall create a space that is open and airy. To contrast and compensate for the spaciousness of the room, a wood burner infuses some cordiality and cosiness to the space.
Unlike electric or gas heating, wood burners are extremely energy efficient and can provide a reasonably large space with inexpensive gentle heat. This space demonstrates the perfect wood burner usage, the area is medium to large, cavernous yet well-insulated. Providing the ideal conditions for a mild and indulgent heat to emanate throughout the space, this wood burner ensures the room is warm and cosy during the colder months.
One of the best elements of wood burners are their ability to be easily incorporated into the home with relative ease. They are practical, stylish and offer countless designs and styles. This simple yet effective example shows how a wood burner can give a room a sense of warmth and homeliness. Simply add mid-century style furniture, white walls, thoughtful accessories and muted hues, along with a stylishly unassuming wood burner to create a space that is chic and effortlessly practical.
Wood burners needn’t be relegated to the confines of traditional or heritage style homes, this exciting example above illustrates a contemporary take on an old-world favourite, and provides a sense of warmth and mystery to the space. Couple this style of wood burner with dark walls, timber floorboards, and contemporary or modern furniture, for an area that resonates with allure and appeal.
This space has it all, wonderful light-filled and open-plan living, expansive kitchen and dining space, as well as a practical and stylish wood burner. Take your living room to the next level and deck it out with a fixture that is sure to become the favourite element of your home. If you have a large open plan space, consider installing your new wood burner near the living or lounging area, it will thoroughly enjoyed by family and friends, as well as becoming the central relaxation point for the entire space.
Finally, the wood burning stove. Why not make most of the burning timber, and incorporate an oven and cooktop into the mix? Firstly, you will capitalise on the residual heat that is usually wasted, and secondly, you will have a centrepiece oven come heater, that is versatile, stylish and useful.