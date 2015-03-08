Tips for decorating your mantelpiece

The mantelpiece is often considered the heart of a home, the central gathering point for friends and family alike. The question is: how do you make the most of your home's cherished mantel and adorn it to create an eye-catching and attention-grabbing space? Decorating a mantelpiece can often be a tricky task—too much and it looks crowded and crass, too little and your space looks empty, poorly designed, and bare. Where to start, you ask? You will want to spice up your space sympathetically and thoughtfully; take a look at your surrounding décor and design, and choose decorations and objet d’art that is in-keeping, eye-catching, and most of all, aligned with your aesthetic sensibilities.

Let Homify show you the way—take a look at the following simple and stress-free trimmings to turn your fireplace into an eye-catching focal point for your domestic space.