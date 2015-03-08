Tips for decorating your mantelpiece

The mantelpiece is often considered the heart of a home, the central gathering point for friends and family alike. The question is: how do you make the most of your home's cherished mantel and adorn it to create an eye-catching and attention-grabbing space? Decorating a mantelpiece can often be a tricky task—too much and it looks crowded and crass, too little and your space looks empty, poorly designed, and bare. Where to start, you ask? You will want to spice up your space sympathetically and thoughtfully; take a look at your surrounding décor and design, and choose decorations and objet d’art that is in-keeping, eye-catching, and most of all, aligned with your aesthetic sensibilities.
Let Homify show you the way—take a look at the following simple and stress-free trimmings to turn your fireplace into an eye-catching focal point for your domestic space.
This illustration exemplifies a traditional fireplace mantel decorated in a tasteful yet interesting way—the focal point is a large statement mirror that adorns the central wall, while the clever addition of floral bouquets and large candles inject a stylish yet simple touch of elegance and flair.
Contemporary mantelpieces are often the most difficult to decorate. How many items should be placed atop the shelf? Should the ornaments be modern? Or alternatively should they inject a sense of heritage? The trick is to assess your style of room, and attempt to incorporate a mantelpiece that acts as a central focal point without crowding the domestic space. This example displays an interesting way to create an attention-grabbing and impressive mantel whilst leaving the other walls relatively bare, ensuring the space is balanced and contemporary.
If standard traditional décor is not your cup of tea, consider infusing a little modernity into your space, with a skilfully adorned mantelpiece. This bevelled mirror is simple yet effective, and the stylish crystal candlesticks reiterate the grace, exuberance, and lively aesthetic of this bright yet sophisticated room.
Perhaps you do not have a traditional mantelpiece, but instead you reside in a contemporary dwelling that is void of any shelves on which to place your ornamentation? If you have an empty wall above your fireplace, then look no further than incorporating a television into the space. You can affix the electronic item well above the fireplace, and this will further echo the central gathering point of the room, encouraging the family to snuggle around the warm fire while enjoying a fun flick.
If you do not wish to have an accessorised mantelpiece, you needn’t have one—instead incorporate an exciting feature wall of brightly patterned wallpaper that will inject the space with life and appeal. Coordinate this feature wall with other cheerful and rousing adornments such as a colourful sofa, modern mid-century statement chairs, or an elegant hanging chandelier.
Finally, when decorating your mantelpiece, make sure you are content with the selected ornamentation, and ensure your space gives you a sense of satisfaction and enjoyment. If you are unhappy with your current trimmings or accessories, switch them around, play with your home design, and test some different configurations. The beauty of a mantelpiece is its versatility, you can alter your decoration regularly and base it upon your other home décor and design. If you are dissatisfied with a certain candlestick, or floral arrangement, simply remove and re-dress—you will find that once you begin getting creative and experimenting, your space will start to evoke a sense of identify and exude originality.