9 inexpensive ways to enliven your domestic space

At one time or another, we have all experienced a drab, dull or dowdy room. A space that oozes a little too much monotony and exudes a stale and sombre air. If your home is a little insipid and starting to emit a worn-out aesthetic, it might be time to breathe some new life into your domestic space and inject a dash of zest and hint of pizzazz. Yet after the costly holiday season you may be living life rather frugally—how can you possibly redecorate without blasting a hole through your wallet? Never fear, there are plenty of inexpensive and stylish solutions to solve your bland and boring décor.
Check out the following bright and buoyant examples below that are sure to transform your domestic space from a big yawn to bold and bubbly.
One of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to brighten up and dull or lifeless interior space is with some foliage and greenery. Indoor plants are reasonably priced, and with so many different varieties it should be easy to find something that fits with your décor and interior design. If you don’t want to look after a large house plant, think outside the box and incorporate some low maintenance succulents or stylish hanging terrariums.
Time to visit your local op shop—second hand stores are full of exciting and inexpensive home decoration and ornamentation. Sure, to get to the good stuff, you first have to wade through innumerable crass and kitschy bits-and-bobs; but beneath the sea of tacky, cheesy and tasteless objects, there are usually exciting and original items to be found. Go for something shabby yet chic, and watch your space ooze with character and individuality.
Over time our plates, glasses and cutlery often becomes bland, dull and uninspiring. Kick up the kitchen décor a notch, with a refreshed few pieces of bright or interesting tableware. Choose pieces that will compliment your existing items, but something vivid or dazzling to add a vigour and dynamism to your domestic space.
Often the inclusion of one extra item of furniture can greatly enhance a space and breathe new life into the area. Consider implementing a statement chair such as this mid-century designed example shown here. Moreover, one of the cheapest and easiest ways to brighten your space is with wallpaper or paint—a feature wall with exciting and cheerful wallpaper can infuse a sense of liveliness and energy into any dull or dreary interior space
Repeatedly, the purchasing of new bed linen is one of those home items that gets forsaken and ignored. It is often not until our bed sheets are dull, discoloured and unsightly, that a new set is bought and the bedroom quickly refreshed. Don’t wait until the last minute, revamp your bedroom with some fresh and lively bed linen for a space that is crisp, pristine and energised.
The best way to economically brighten your home, with a new lamp or light of course! Lamps act as stylish additions to any home, and have the added benefit of creating a soft and inviting mood. Incorporate a statement floor lamp or ceiling pendant, for an invigorated room that bursts with illumination and life.
Sometimes the smallest changes to your décor can make the biggest difference—try incorporating some stylish vases into your home, fill them with bright floral blooms and watch your room transform into an attractive and enjoyable domestic space. Furthermore, throw cushions are an inexpensive yet thoroughly stylish way of revamping an interior area. Pick interesting prints and place them on your sofas, beds and couches for maximum effect, and an instant interior face-lift.
Ceramics lend themselves to multiple uses, they can work as functional items within the kitchen or living space, and conversely they tend to look fabulous simply as decoration and ornamentation. For maximum effect choose something that inspires you, and pieces that would work as practical items as well as a trendy embellishment.
Finally, one of the most versatile and inexpensive decoration options for the home, the throw rug. Throw rugs create a sense of cosiness and comfort as well as injecting some colour, interest and style into the space. The best advantage is the ability to change your interior as often as you like, throw rugs are impermanent and can be changed easily according to your taste or preference at the time.
