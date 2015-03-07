9 inexpensive ways to enliven your domestic space

At one time or another, we have all experienced a drab, dull or dowdy room. A space that oozes a little too much monotony and exudes a stale and sombre air. If your home is a little insipid and starting to emit a worn-out aesthetic, it might be time to breathe some new life into your domestic space and inject a dash of zest and hint of pizzazz. Yet after the costly holiday season you may be living life rather frugally—how can you possibly redecorate without blasting a hole through your wallet? Never fear, there are plenty of inexpensive and stylish solutions to solve your bland and boring décor.

Check out the following bright and buoyant examples below that are sure to transform your domestic space from a big yawn to bold and bubbly.