The radical transformation of 5 horrible bathrooms

Few things are as comforting and rejuvenating as taking your sweet time in a gorgeous bathroom (regardless of whether you’re applying makeup, brushing teeth, shaving or showering) before heading off to work (or bed). But if your current bathroom look causes your mood levels to plummet, then perhaps it’s time for a decent renovation (or at least a few touch-ups).
And since we at homify are always ready with tips and tricks, we have these bathroom design makeovers to get you inspired. Wallpapers, new fixtures, brand-new lighting, elegant wall tiles – they’re all here, and more!
Scroll ahead to start gathering ideas…
There’s a difference between retro and outdated – and this bathroom is the latter. Those wall tiles do absolutely nothing to rescue this space, and then, on top of that, we have to deal with a bug and bulky choice for a bathtub.
Help needed ASAP!
We applaud this stunning transformation! Everything (including the toilet, sink and bathtub) was removed and replaced with much more contemporary pieces.
And that shower (taking up much less space than a tub) now flaunts such a sexy look thanks to those lilac wall tiles, which are neither retro nor old, but rather cutting-edge modern.
We always enjoy a good dose of colour, but then the tones in question need to complement one another. This ‘before’ pic doesn’t work at all, as the colour combination is just too odd. Throw in a very sad ceiling light that results in a gloomy corner, and we can most certainly understand why a bathroom renovation was opted for.
Thanks to the revamp, this space is now neutral and oh-so elegant with brilliant natural light and modern fixtures. And please don’t overlook that spectacular tub, which is sure to feel like a heavenly experience with every bubble bath.
Although the original bathroom here showed some promise, it still required a good dose of beauty to make it acceptable and aesthetically pleasing. The countertop and cabinetry were replaced with charming timber surfaces, while the sink now flaunts a sleek new look.
Kudos to the designers who included those eye-catching lighting fixtures!
This type of look for a bathroom was undoubtedly in style many years ago, but is no match for today’s modern and striking requirements.
Everything, from the old cabinetry to the hideous wallpaper, was ripped out and replaced with minimalist-style beauty. We especially love the neutral colour scheme and clean lines; and that floating cabinet goes a long way in conjuring up more visual space.
And look: another tub that got replaced by a sleek shower.
The other side of the same bathroom didn’t look any better before the makeover happened.
We're sure that the toilet and colour scheme might have been hot and happening 30+ years ago, but can we please move on to a more modern look?
The (revolting) tiled flooring has been thrown out, and in its place we are now treated to a fantastic wooden surface (properly waterproofed, of course, to make it a perfect choice for a bathroom space).
The light neutral tones help to make the room more open and visually spacious, and the choice to bring in a classic cabinet for a bit of style contrast is just too fantastic!
