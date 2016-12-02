The radical transformation of 5 horrible bathrooms

Few things are as comforting and rejuvenating as taking your sweet time in a gorgeous bathroom (regardless of whether you’re applying makeup, brushing teeth, shaving or showering) before heading off to work (or bed). But if your current bathroom look causes your mood levels to plummet, then perhaps it’s time for a decent renovation (or at least a few touch-ups).

And since we at homify are always ready with tips and tricks, we have these bathroom design makeovers to get you inspired. Wallpapers, new fixtures, brand-new lighting, elegant wall tiles – they’re all here, and more!

Scroll ahead to start gathering ideas…