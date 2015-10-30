homify Projects Of The Week

It's Friday and you're busy. We know how it is: places to go and people to see, so let's not waste time and get right to it. We present to you our Projects Of The Week!
This beautiful home was created by Flower Michelin. The existing property was a near derelict Victorian light industrial workshop, sandwiched between terraced houses on a residential street in Harlesden, North London. After spotting huge potential in the building Flower Michelin restored and remodelled the property to an impeccable standard, transforming the old workshop into a thoroughly unique spacious family home.
This eye-catching medieval manor house in West Sussex was made possible by Nutshell Construction who stripped out and re-built the existing structure, using traditional materials throughout. The result is a thoroughly modern family home, that retains all its original character yet has much reduced and environmentally running costs. The elegant home is currently shortlisted for architectural and restoration innovation awards, which are fully deserved!
The house was in a run down state and required considerable repair. Remodelled by Neil Dusheiko Architects, it now accommodates a family of five, who emphasised the importance of interconnectivity of spaces, solidity, richness of materials and opening up to natural light.
When an old farm was subdivided and sold as individual plots, the walls of an old cow shed and dairy became the starting point for a new dwelling for a young family. A-ZERO Architects were the creative team who took on the design brief to build a new house that should be an exemplar in environmental performance, both in terms of operational energy and embodied energy, whilst at the same time adhering to a tight budget. I think we agree that the results are wonderful!
Another mention of the smart team at Flower Michelin who undertook the full internal refurbishment of a six bedroom riverside house in west London, which also incorporated a new rear extensions to the ground and second floors and mansard with terrace to third floor.
Next up we have a really impressive project by Zebra Property Group who added a stylish rear extension and swimming pool (both pictured), as well as converting the loft and renovating the entire building. Great work!
Thomas de Cruz Architects somehow managed to turn an old dairy in Wandsworth into this stylish, modern home that would look just as home on the French Riviera as it does in south west London.
The award-winning Baca Architects, founded by Robert Barker and Richard Coutts in 2003, have designed and built numerous wonderful homes for a variety of clients. Here we feature 'Glass Rooms', which are contemporary additions to a rural heritage property.
The site of this project used to be an orchard and is situated within the Old Marston Conservation Area near Oxford. Jessop And Cook Architects took on the brief was to subdivide the existing plot and design a new high-quality three bedroom house to sit within the existing walled garden. Due to the sensitive and restricted nature of the site, careful planning was needed to maintain appropriate levels of privacy for the existing house, whilst achieving the clients’ aspirations for their new home.
This historic Georgian Guernsey farmhouse was insensitively modernised and extended in the late 20th century. JCCH Architects were commissioned to restore the character of the house and work closely with the garden designer to restore a sense of integrity to the entire site. Mission accompolished!
The creative team at Adrian Morrow Architects undertook the build of this new energy efficient private art studio in the garden of a converted barn for keen amateur artists. Despite numerous challenges, including the site and its historic setting being in a conservation area, the end result was something unique and fit for purpose.
Sitting on a green belt site with spectacular views across North London in the village of Stanmore, this development occupies the northern end of a country park. Hub Architects took the project from second stage planning to final completion following extensive research of the local vernacular and with respect for the arts and crafts heritage of the local architecture. By developing a set of details that enabled the 10 new-build houses to integrate sensitively in to the local landscape, each house is unique and finished the highest standard.
Cut & Fold is an addition and remodelling to a Victorian house in Twickenham by Ashton Porter Architects. The results are really something to marvel at and it's easy to see why this project was awarded Winner of the Grand Designs Extension of the Year Award 2013.
Our penultimate project is a small detached garden studio in Birmingham, cleverly detailed to comply with 'permitted development' by limiting the design to a specified height and area but without highlighting either. Gruhe Architects focused on minimalist aesthetics with large panels of external glazing, black timber, black corrugated cement boards, white reflective internal finishes and a polished cement floor. Working here would make any 9-5 a pleasure.
This listed Georgian house was divided into flats, reuniting the house as a single dwelling for a family, by Gollifer Langston. A fully glazed addition at garden level and extended kitchen enlarged the family living areas with curved glass used to separate spaces but maintain a light environment.
The conservatory roof is set within an expressed steel frame, which projects out from the house and reaches into the garden. The first floor of the house was returned to a similar layout as its original plan and includes the addition of a new bathroom within a glass enclosure.