Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

homify Projects Of The Week

Rob Fox—homify Rob Fox—homify
Glass rooms, BACA Architects BACA Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

It's Friday and you're busy. We know how it is: places to go and people to see, so let's not waste time and get right to it. We present to you our Projects Of The Week!

1. St. John's Avenue

St Johns Avenue, Flower Michelin Flower Michelin Industrial style houses
Flower Michelin

St Johns Avenue

Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin

This beautiful home was created by Flower Michelin. The existing property was a near derelict Victorian light industrial workshop, sandwiched between terraced houses on a residential street in Harlesden, North London. After spotting huge potential in the building Flower Michelin restored and remodelled the property to an impeccable standard, transforming the old workshop into a thoroughly unique spacious family home.

2. A House in Sussex

Exterior Nutshell Construction Country style houses
Nutshell Construction

Exterior

Nutshell Construction
Nutshell Construction
Nutshell Construction

This eye-catching medieval manor house in West Sussex was made possible by Nutshell Construction who stripped out and re-built the existing structure, using traditional materials throughout. The result is a thoroughly modern family home, that retains all its original character yet has much reduced and environmentally running costs. The elegant home is currently shortlisted for architectural and restoration innovation awards, which are fully deserved!

3. Islington House

Front elevation Neil Dusheiko Architects Terrace house
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Front elevation

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

The house was in a run down state and required considerable repair. Remodelled by Neil Dusheiko Architects, it now accommodates a family of five, who emphasised the importance of interconnectivity of spaces, solidity, richness of materials and opening up to natural light.

4. Timber Frame House

Timber Frame House, A-Zero Architects A-Zero Architects Modern garden
A-Zero Architects

Timber Frame House

A-Zero Architects
A-Zero Architects
A-Zero Architects

When an old farm was subdivided and sold as individual plots, the walls of an old cow shed and dairy became the starting point for a new dwelling for a young family. A-ZERO Architects were the creative team who took on the design brief to build a new house that should be an exemplar in environmental performance, both in terms of operational energy and embodied energy, whilst at the same time adhering to a tight budget. I think we agree that the results are wonderful!

5. Upper Mall

Upper Mall, Flower Michelin Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin

Upper Mall

Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin

Another mention of the smart team at Flower Michelin who undertook the full internal refurbishment of a six bedroom riverside house in west London, which also incorporated a new rear extensions to the ground and second floors and mansard with terrace to third floor.

6. Fulham Renovation

Fulham, London - rear extension, loft conversion and entire house renovation including inserting swimming pool, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group
Zebra Property Group

Fulham, London—rear extension, loft conversion and entire house renovation including inserting swimming pool

Zebra Property Group
Zebra Property Group
Zebra Property Group

Next up we have a really impressive project by Zebra Property Group who added a stylish rear extension and swimming pool (both pictured), as well as converting the loft and renovating the entire building. Great work!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Old Dairy

Old Dairy in Wandsworth, Thomas de Cruz Architects Thomas de Cruz Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Thomas de Cruz Architects

Old Dairy in Wandsworth

Thomas de Cruz Architects
Thomas de Cruz Architects
Thomas de Cruz Architects

Thomas de Cruz Architects somehow managed to turn an old dairy in Wandsworth into this stylish, modern home that would look just as home on the French Riviera as it does in south west London.

8. Glass Rooms

Glass rooms, BACA Architects BACA Architects Modern houses
BACA Architects

Glass rooms

BACA Architects
BACA Architects
BACA Architects

The award-winning Baca Architects, founded by Robert Barker and Richard Coutts in 2003, have designed and built numerous wonderful homes for a variety of clients. Here we feature 'Glass Rooms', which are contemporary additions to a rural heritage property.

9. Old Marston

House in Old Marston, Oxford., Jessop and Cook Architects Jessop and Cook Architects Rustic style houses
Jessop and Cook Architects

House in Old Marston, Oxford.

Jessop and Cook Architects
Jessop and Cook Architects
Jessop and Cook Architects

The site of this project used to be an orchard and is situated within the Old Marston Conservation Area near Oxford. Jessop And Cook Architects took on the brief was to subdivide the existing plot and design a new high-quality three bedroom house to sit within the existing walled garden. Due to the sensitive and restricted nature of the site, careful planning was needed to maintain appropriate levels of privacy for the existing  house, whilst achieving the clients’ aspirations for their new home.

10. Historic Georgian Guernsey Farmhouse

Guernsey, JCCH Architects JCCH Architects Modern houses
JCCH Architects

Guernsey

JCCH Architects
JCCH Architects
JCCH Architects

This historic Georgian Guernsey farmhouse was insensitively modernised and extended in the late 20th century. JCCH Architects were commissioned to restore the character of the house and work closely with the garden designer to restore a sense of integrity to the entire site. Mission accompolished!

11. The Studio On The Green

The Studio on the Green Adrian Morrow Architects Ltd Modern study/office
Adrian Morrow Architects Ltd

The Studio on the Green

Adrian Morrow Architects Ltd
Adrian Morrow Architects Ltd
Adrian Morrow Architects Ltd

The creative team at Adrian Morrow Architects undertook the build of this new energy efficient private art studio in the garden of a converted barn for keen amateur artists. Despite numerous challenges, including the site and its historic setting being in a conservation area, the end result was something unique and fit for purpose.

12. Wood Farm

Wood Farm, Hub Architects and Designers Ltd Hub Architects and Designers Ltd Country style houses
Hub Architects and Designers Ltd

Wood Farm

Hub Architects and Designers Ltd
Hub Architects and Designers Ltd
Hub Architects and Designers Ltd

Sitting on a green belt site with spectacular views across North London in the village of Stanmore, this development occupies the northern end of a country park. Hub Architects took the project from second stage planning to final completion following extensive research of the local vernacular and with respect for the arts and crafts heritage of the local architecture. By developing a set of details that enabled the 10 new-build houses to integrate sensitively in to the local landscape, each house is unique and finished the highest standard.

13. Cut & Fold

Cut & Fold, Ashton Porter architects Ashton Porter architects Modern houses
Ashton Porter architects

Cut & Fold

Ashton Porter architects
Ashton Porter architects
Ashton Porter architects

Cut & Fold is an addition and remodelling to a Victorian house in Twickenham by Ashton Porter Architects. The results are really something to marvel at and it's easy to see why this project was awarded Winner of the Grand Designs Extension of the Year Award 2013.

14. Garden Office

Garden Office, Gruhe Architects Gruhe Architects Modern study/office
Gruhe Architects

Garden Office

Gruhe Architects
Gruhe Architects
Gruhe Architects

Our penultimate project is a small detached garden studio in Birmingham, cleverly detailed to comply with 'permitted development' by limiting the design to a specified height and area but without highlighting either. Gruhe Architects focused on minimalist aesthetics with large panels of external glazing, black timber, black corrugated cement boards, white reflective internal finishes and a polished cement floor. Working here would make any 9-5 a pleasure. 

15. Canonbury Grove

Canonbury Grove, Gollifer Langston Gollifer Langston Modern houses
Gollifer Langston

Canonbury Grove

Gollifer Langston
Gollifer Langston
Gollifer Langston

This listed Georgian house was divided into flats, reuniting the house as a single dwelling for a family, by Gollifer Langston. A fully glazed addition at garden level and extended kitchen enlarged the family living areas with curved glass used to separate spaces but maintain a light environment.

The conservatory roof is set within an expressed steel frame, which projects out from the house and reaches into the garden. The first floor of the house was returned to a similar layout as its original plan and includes the addition of a new bathroom within a glass enclosure.

Make a living room work around you
Which project did you like most? Let us know in the comments, below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks