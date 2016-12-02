​12 bad habits making your house look dirty and messy

We all have those little not-so-great habits that we're trying to get rid of. But sometimes those nasty customs can affect not only our health and lifestyle, but also our homes! Now that would probably be okay if a clean and tidy house wasn’t the norm and we weren’t inviting friends over on a regular basis, but it is – and we do.

Whether it’s you not caring about weeds overtaking your garden or simply “forgetting” (yet again) to do the dishes, bad habits can result in our homes flaunting a bad look, which sends a bad sign to anyone and everyone entering your house (do you see how the little things can snowball?).

So, before things get any worse and you become a social pariah, let’s take a look at the 12 worst habits that contribute to a messy house, and what you can do to stop them.