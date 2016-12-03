Your browser is out-of-date.

​Cheap and easy ways to improve your small kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Reforma integral de vivienda en barrio de Chueca de Madrid por Traber Obras, Traber Obras Traber Obras Modern kitchen
Bless the heart of the home, where we get to cook and dine, socialise and entertain, and do so many other things on a daily basis. And bless you for wanting that small and gloomy kitchen of yours to become much more open, functional and beautiful.

That is what we do here on homify, after all. When we’re not sharing clever ways in which you can quickly clean your house, we're treating you to what your star sign says your bedroom must actually look like – among other tips, of course.

But back to that kitchen: find herewith 10 easy ways that will add serious style to your kitchen while also keeping your budget intact.

1. Under-cabinet lighting

Reforma integral de vivienda en barrio de Chueca de Madrid por Traber Obras, Traber Obras Traber Obras Modern kitchen
To really illuminate your kitchen space, we recommend lighting up the surfaces underneath your cabinets and/or shelves. 

They’re not being used for anything, so they may as well help you see better while you’re handling those sharp knives and scorching-hot elements, right?

2. Shelves for storage

Depa // Studio , DOSA STUDIO DOSA STUDIO Modern kitchen Wood White
Nobody says you have to resort to diamond-encrusted shelves covering up an entire wall – simple timber floating shelves filling up a corner or the unused area above the sink can be just as effective (and beautiful) to help out with storage.

3. Decent drawers

San Angel, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Drawers with compartmentalised storage spaces are heaven-sent when it comes to maintaining a neat kitchen. This helps you to keep your knives, spoons, spices, and other kitchen elements neatly separated.

After all, there’s nothing worse than opening a cabinet or drawer and seeing a myriad of kitchen utensils cluttering up the entire space!

4. Amazing lighting

Dom parterowy, studio bonito studio bonito Modern kitchen
Small kitchens usually go hand in hand with dark corners. But thankfully we have sunlight and clever designers to help us out with this little issue.

If an extra or bigger window is not an option for your tiny kitchen, then artificial kitchen lighting is the answer. Opt for layered lighting (i.e. a ceiling light, wall sconces, and a table lamp or two) to really help glow up those working surfaces – just make sure those lighting fixtures complement your kitchen’s design.

5. New hardware

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Need to style up those cabinets? It could be as simple (and cheap) as simply changing the cabinet knobs and drawer handles. 

Opt for ones in a look that will complement the kitchen’s existing style, or add some contrasting colours if you want to be brave.

6. A little dining spot

Casa M, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern kitchen
No need to feel sad if you don’t have the space (or the budget) for an exquisite dining room with matching furniture. A little legroom is all that’s required to either extend that countertop into a peninsula / breakfast bar, or bring in a quaint little table and one or two chairs.

Ta-da: an informal dining spot!

7. Cleaning

MOBILIARIO RESIDENCIAL , arkar mobiliario integral arkar mobiliario integral Modern kitchen
Yes, it may come as a surprise, but regular cleaning can also style up your kitchen, especially considering the action it gets on a daily basis with cutting, boiling, spilling and what not. 

Take a clean rag and some soapy water (as well as decent appliance cleaners) to that kitchen every so often, and you might just be surprised to discover that your culinary space is already quite charming.

8. New wall beauty

Cocina La Rioja, Toren Cocinas Toren Cocinas Modern kitchen
Those walls can definitely change the way you (and others) view your kitchen space. If wallpaper is not your thing, you can always rely on a fresh coat of paint to do the trick.

homify hint: No need to kill your budget by coating your entire kitchen with expensive materials, like wall tiles. Opt to decorate a small portion that gets a lot of attention, such as the area behind the stove, to make a striking focal piece.

9. Fresh touches

homify Small kitchens
Those lovely scents and colourful flowers don’t need to remain in the garden. Add some potted pretties to your kitchen counters or windowsill, and see how quickly they help to style up a once-dull space.

10. A beautiful backsplash

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Eclectic style kitchen
Those empty surfaces underneath the cabinetry can also help with some striking beauty. 

A simple backsplash can definitely bring in a fair amount of colour and pattern without breaking the bank – wall decals, wallpaper (it is a small surface), cost-effective tiles… so many options to choose from! 

For more kitchen inspiration, see these: 10 ways to make your narrow kitchen more livable.

Clever tricks to overcome your small bathroom pains
What other ways can we improve our small kitchens?

