​Cheap and easy ways to improve your small kitchen

Bless the heart of the home, where we get to cook and dine, socialise and entertain, and do so many other things on a daily basis. And bless you for wanting that small and gloomy kitchen of yours to become much more open, functional and beautiful.

But back to that kitchen: find herewith 10 easy ways that will add serious style to your kitchen while also keeping your budget intact.