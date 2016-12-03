​8 modern stone wall ideas to decorate your stairs

So, you're in love with that raw and rustic appeal of a stone wall? We hear you, for we are well aware of the aesthetic quality it can add to a space, both on the exterior façade and the interior surfaces.

But now the question becomes: what are your options when you have to add a staircase to that stone wall? Which element do you focus on? What if you want them to blend in with one another?

Easy. You simply scroll on to see these 8 fantastic examples of staircases and stone walls, and pick the one you’d most like to try in your home.